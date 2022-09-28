Eli Manning Refreshingly Refuses To Apologize For His Russell Wilson Joke

Eli Manning made a comment about Russell Wilson’s struggles against the San Francisco 49ers during Monday night’s edition of ‘The ManningCast’ on ESPN. While some have labeled Manning’s comment as harsh or downright mean, it was a joke, and he’s not going to apologize for telling a joke.

With former NFL punter Pat McAfee on the show as a guest, Manning said, “They should have paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell.”

"They should've paid that punter $235 million instead of Russell [Wilson]." @EliManning went there 😅 pic.twitter.com/ridC2MdRji — ESPN (@espn) September 27, 2022

Wilson, who signed a $245 million extension with the Broncos during the offseason, didn’t have his best stuff in Denver’s 11-10 win over San Francisco. Manning’s jab made complete sense, too, given the fact that Broncos punter Corliss Waitman punted the ball 10 times against the 49ers.

Credit To Eli For Not Apologizing

In today’s climate, saying something remotely negative, even if it’s a joke, receives criticism. Even if said criticism comes from a handful of sad people on Twitter, people feel the need to address the situation.

ONE YEAR LATER MANNINGCAST STILL ISN’T POLISHED OR SOPHISTICATED, WHICH IS GREAT

To Manning’s credit, he’s not apologizing for his joke.

“No, I don’t think we’re trying to be critical. I think we always try to support the guys that are in the game, I think sometimes, ‘Hey, it’s live TV.’ I never try to take a real shot at somebody,” Manning told Front Office Sports.

“I think that was obviously a very outrageous joke — because a punter had 10 punts. Nothing against Russell. He’s going to do great.”

Manning continued, “So I know he’s going to turn it around. He’s a tremendous player-athlete. So never want to try to take a shot. Or put anybody down. Obviously, it was just a ridiculous idea of paying a punter that much.”

It’s ridiculous to say, but it’s the truth. Manning deserves a round of applause for not caving and offering some half-ass apology he doesn’t actually believe in.