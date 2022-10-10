Ron Rivera Sounds Like He’s Already Done With Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera pursued trading for QB Carson Wentz over the offseason, but the third-year Washington Commanders head coach may be having buyer’s remorse.

Coming off a fourth straight loss Sunday, Rivera was asked what the biggest difference is right now between his 1-4 Commander and the rest of the NFC East.

His one-word answer, at least on paper, probably won’t sit well with Wentz.

“Quarterback,” he said.

Are Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz on the hot seat in Washington?

Well, that’s one way to put it!

Wentz hasn’t been awful, but he also hasn’t been great through the first five weeks of the season. In essence, he’s pretty much been typical Carson Wentz – throwing for nearly 1,400 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions with a modest 86 QB Rating.

When asked to expand on his … assessment … Rivera somewhat backtracked, saying he had “no regrets” in acquiring Wentz.

The third-year Commanders coach later pointed to Wentz’s performance in Sunday’s loss to Tennessee as an example as to why the team pursued him.

“Our QB’s done some good things and he’s had a couple games where he’s struggled,” Rivera added. “Most of the time he’s very solid. But the way he performed yesterday? Just shows you what he’s capable of. We chose him because we believe in him.”

Rivera's point seemed to be that the Eagles, Cowboys and Giants have had more time to build around their QB than he's had with Carson Wentz.



The Commanders (1-4) are dead last in the NFC East, while the Eagles (5-0), Cowboys (4-1) and Giants (4-1) are all off to huge starts. Jalen Hurts has been in the MVP conversation for a month now in Philadelphia, while Cooper Rush continues to win games in Dallas in place of Dak Prescott.

Daniel Jones, meanwhile, has the Giants off to their best start in years.

To be fair, everyone there not named Jalen Hurts hasn’t exactly been lighting it up, but they’ve all been serviceable and have their teams lightyears ahead of Wentz and the Commanders.

To make matters worse, Washington has a short week and is set to hit the road for a Thursday night showdown in Chicago.

Another loss could conceivably leave not only Wentz, but Rivera, in the crosshairs.