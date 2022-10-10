Carson Wentz Has Hilarious Reaction To Game-Ending Interception

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz definitely doesn’t lack confidence.

Wentz and the Commanders had a chance to beat the Titans on third & goal from the two-yard line Sunday, but Tennessee locked up the win with an unbelievably bad interception.

Not only did Wentz throw a pick, but he threw it directly into double coverage as David Long snatched the ball out of the air.

Carson Wentz drops amazing quote after costing the Commanders the game.

Did Wentz think his pass into tight coverage was a bad idea? Nope, he actually thought he just sealed up the win as soon as he threw it.

“I thought we had six points when it left my hand. The result, that was unfortunate,” Wentz told the press after the game, according to NBC Sports.

Just to be clear, this is a freeze frame from the moment the ball flew into double coverage. Take a look at that and ask yourself whether or not you think that was a lock for a touchdown. If the answer is anything other than no, you’re living in delusion.

Carson Wentz threw an unbelievably bad interception against the Titans. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Titans/status/1579203001843163136)

On the season, Wentz has 1,390 yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions and he’s completing 62.9% of his passes. It could be worse, but the problem is the Commanders are 1-4.

Washington is terrible and after an all-time bad interception, Wentz decided to tell the media he thought it was a lock for a touchdown.

That’s what the kids like to call a “big yikes” moment.

The Washington Commanders are now 1-4. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

There’s still plenty of time to turn things around for the Commanders, but as of October 10, things don’t look great.