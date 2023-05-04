Ron DeSantis Protecting Medical Freedoms While California Bans Free Speech

Videos by OutKick

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to show why he’s the most effective politician in the United States.

And he’s doing it in ways that directly contradict the country’s least effective state: California.

DeSantis has been working on legislation with Florida’s House and Senate to enshrine a number of protections into law. Laws designed ensure that several important priorities are covered.

Most importantly, DeSantis and the state legislature are working towards passing a bill that would permanently ban mask mandates in Florida. Not in certain circumstances, or only in certain locations.

Everywhere. Forever.

Doctor’s offices, stores, theme parks; Floridians will soon be protected from this completely ineffective, pointless policy. Incredibly, no other politician is doing this, just Ron DeSantis in Florida.

It’s impossible to overstate how valuable this will be going forward. While many COVID mandates have ended, left wing politicians have frequently threatened to bring them back whenever they feel like it.

DeSantis is ensuring that will never happen in Florida.

Just as significantly, he’s also working to ensure that free speech protections extend to doctors as well. In direct opposition to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

California Governor Gavin Newsom wears a face mask as he prepares to give a briefing after touring a Covid-19 vaccination site on February 22, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Contrast Between DeSantis And Newsom Gets Bigger

Newsom previously signed legislation designed to restrict any doctor’s ability to discuss COVID openly with their patients.

Instead, if they spread what the state’s governor believes is “misinformation,” they can be severely punished.

Meanwhile DeSantis is working with the legislature to ensure that doctors have the same rights as other individuals.

Florida is going to ensure that discourse is protected, that doctors won’t have to fear criticizing prevailing narratives. California is working to shut down debate, limiting doctors to approved beliefs.

While other jurisdictions continue to ignore the role “experts” played in the failures of COVID policies, DeSantis is also working on legislation to prevent international bodies like the World Health Organization from taking control of Florida policy.

There will also soon be legislation to protect medical workers from engaging in procedures that go against their conscience. For example, if someone doesn’t approve of transgender operations, they won’t be forced to perform one.

All of this stands in stark contrast to California, where lawmakers and school districts have worked to hide gender transitions of young children from their parents.

In virtually every respect, Florida and DeSantis are the anti-California. California is losing businesses, residents, tax dollars and freedoms.

Florida meanwhile, is protecting medical liberties by prohibiting ineffective, potentially harmful mandates. Enshrining free speech protections, and seeing explosive growth in population and business.

The contrast could not be clearer. California is what happens when politicians fail, Florida is what happens when smart, effective politicians lead.