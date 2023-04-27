Ron DeSantis Works To Permanently Ban Mask And Vaccine Mandates In Florida

Videos by OutKick

Few, if any, politicians have been as dedicated to protecting freedom from COVID interventions as Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis was one of the first to reject the demands of Dr. Anthony Fauci, ensuring that schools opened and stayed open.

He kept businesses open and eschewed statewide mask mandates, choosing to follow science instead of politically motivated “experts.”

As COVID vaccines were released, DeSantis ensured that the populations most at risk had the earliest access. Despite that seemingly obvious priority, the CDC’s recommendations focused on “equity” instead of actual risk.

Throughout 2021, cities and states across the country mandated vaccines as a condition of employment or business entry. Even despite the inarguable fact that the vaccines were continuously proving to be ineffective at preventing infection or transmission.

But DeSantis worked quickly to ensure that Floridians would retain their rights, protecting individual liberty by preventing employers from discriminating against unvaccinated workers.

Now he’s working to make those protections permanent, proving yet again that he understands the importance of freedom and leadership better than anyone.

DES MOINES, IOWA – MARCH 10: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to Iowa voters gathered at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on March 10, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis, who is widely expected to seek the 2024 Republican nomination for president, is one of several Republican leaders visiting the state this month. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DeSantis Protecting Medical Freedom

The bill, SB 252, is worded to ensure that individuals cannot be discriminated against based on vaccination status or refusal to wear a mask.

“It is the intent of the Legislature that Floridians be free from mandated facial coverings, mandates of any kind relating to vaccines as provided in this section, and discrimination based on such vaccination status,” it reads.

It continues, “The Legislature finds that society is harmed by discrimination based on vaccination status…when healthy persons are prevented from participating in society and accessing employment opportunities.”

It’s hard to say it much better than that.

There is and never was any justification for politicians or companies to demand individuals be vaccinated to enter businesses or maintain employment. As even Pfizer acknowledged, their vaccines were never tested against the ability to prevent infection.

But “experts” promoted inaccurate, unsupported claims that the vaccines were “100% effective” against infection regardless.

Similarly, masks were also relentlessly promoted and mandated despite a clear, demonstrable lack of evidence.

This bill ensures that Floridians will have permanent protection against the ever-encroaching biomedical security state. And it’s yet another win for Ron DeSantis and his commitment to defending freedom and liberty.