Pfizer Admits It Had No Idea if mRNA Vaccine Would Prevent Transmission

In a stunning turn of events, one of Pfizer’s top executives admitted Monday that the Pharma giant had no idea if the mRNA vaccine that Pfizer developed would prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

According to The Blaze, the company’s president of international development markets, Janine Small, testified before the COVID committee of the European Parliament in place of CEO Albert Bourla.

There was no word if Bourla missed the event after testing positive for COVID yet again, despite his previous claims that his company’s vaccine was 100% effective.

One Dutch member of the European Parliamen asked Small if she could provide evidence that Pfizer believed its vaccine would prevent transmission before it was released widely in late 2020.

As quoted by The Blaze, the member of parliament specifically asked, “Was the Pfizer COVID vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market? If not, please say it clearly. If yes, are you willing to share the data with this committee?”

That’s when the executive admitted, on the record, that the vaccine mandates and passports imposed by governments worldwide were entirely unjustified:

“Regarding the question around, did we know about stopping immunization before it entered the market? No.”

Small continued, saying that the company was moving too quickly to answer that extremely important question:

“These, um, you know, we had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market. And from that point of view, we had to do everything at risk.”

A sign is viewed at a restaurant in New York’s Upper West Side on August 17, 2021, the first day where you have to show proof of having a Covid-19 vaccination to participate in indoor dining. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Dutch politician summarized how governments claimed that getting vaccinated was a societal good that helped others, not just yourself:

“If you don’t get vaccinated, you’re anti-social! This is what the Dutch prime minister and health minister told us. You don’t get vaccinated just for yourself, but also for others — you do it for all of society. That’s what they said,” Roos recounted. “Today, this turns out to be complete nonsense.”

Roos also said he found the revelations “shocking, even criminal.”

The revelations are indeed shocking, and yet entirely unsurprising.

Those politicians who relentlessly claimed to “follow the science” were entirely incorrect.

Governments, administrators and bureaucrats listened to credentialed experts, despite their unblemished track record of failure with regards to COVID policy.

Experts were wrong about the effectiveness of mask mandates, they were wrong about the effectiveness of lockdowns and school closures, and they were wrong about the justification for vaccine passports and mandates.

As Pfizer has now admitted, there was no conclusive data on the mRNA vaccine’s ability to prevent viral transmission, just vague hopes.

But regardless, experts such as Dr. Fauci went to the media with their hopes, and his incorrect certainty was presented as infallible evidence.

As such, politicians leapt at the opportunity mandate proof of vaccination to engage in normal life for many major cities across the country.

Even after multiple years of real world data has confirmed that the vaccines are entirely ineffective at preventing transmission, mandates still persist.

Colleges, businesses and governments continue to enforce vaccination requirements for students, employees or new hires, despite the lack of scientific justification.

A recent examination by the Florida Department of Health even found that mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer’s could have elevated risks for men aged 18-39:

Boosters have also proven ineffective at preventing infections, as well as having rapidly waning efficacy.

Yet mandates continue to be enforced for young male college students, without any consideration to the incorrect assumptions or the potentially damaging side effects in specific populations.

The military also mandates vaccination for young recruits, which coincidentally has corresponded to a massive drop in new sign ups.

All of these policies were developed and created under the mistaken assumption that mRNA vaccines would prevent the spread of COVID, making it a necessary societal good.

Yet now we know that the company responsible for making the most popular version of the vaccine never had any idea if it would accomplish that goal.

Government Failure

Nothing better exemplifies the failures of government intervention and COVID policy than basing life-altering decisions on zero scientific data while claiming to be “following science.”

Politicians used vaccine mandates to punish those who dared go against their wishes, and used vaccine passports to coerce holdouts to submit.

All based on nothing.

The “experts” who created the justification for vaccine passports and mandates must be held accountable; their incompetence and hubris has caused countless damage and hurt millions.

Fauci, the CDC, Joe Biden and others made world changing statements in the media and created a popular perception that the “unvaccinated” should be excluded from society.

Many have been fired, or had their lives turned upside down based on their recommendations that had no data or evidence in support.

But based on the lack of accountability regarding the devastating consequences of school closures, it seems incredibly unlikely that any of them ever have to answer for their actions.

Nor will any of the administrators or politicians who listened to them.

Forced compliance with mandates has now become an acceptable part of life, all based on a lie.