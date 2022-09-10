Children Born During Pandemic Are ‘Unable to Communicate’ Due to Masks, COVID Restrictions

Finally, some media outlets are willing to cover the tremendous damage experts such as Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky have caused over the past few years.

NJ.com conducted an interview with a local speech pathologist named Nancy Polow, who detailed the disastrous trend in childhood development as a result of the utterly ineffective mandates forced on kids during the pandemic.

Polow described that kids are “falling behind on key milestones” in learning development due in part to a “lack of social interaction” in recent years.

Even when parents recognized developmental issues, they often weren’t able to fix them by seeking help, due to masking restrictions and virtual appointments, even for toddlers.

Now, many have turned to speech therapy sessions with private tutors, which can run as much as $1,000 per month.

A child receives a Covid-19 test at a Philadelphia Department of Public Health mobile testing site in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,655,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Children Face Huge Obstacles

According to the report, many children aren’t speaking past their first birthdays, some even waiting until after their second birthdays before becoming verbal.

Polow said she calls them “COVID babies,” and that she’s “never seen such an influx of infants and toddlers unable to communicate.”

While the lack of socialization has contributed to the disastrous loss of verbal skills, “COVID babies” are also significantly slower to crawl or walk too.

Speech therapists are now working with “countless kids and parents” to try and recover some of the devastating learning loss.

Not The Only Issue Caused During Pandemic

There’s also concerns that substantial amounts of children with developmental issues like autism have slipped through the cracks as well.

A director of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Rutgers Medical School in New Jersey, also said that doctors are “missing kids that should have been picked up sooner.”

These horrific warnings are a direct result of government imposed policies that accomplished nothing of value whatsoever when it comes to reducing the spread of COVID.

Mask mandates, school closures and other restrictions didn’t prevent anyone from getting COVID, but caused immense damage to children who were at little to no risk of serious complications from the virus.

One Brown University study found that learning loss was most acute where schools were closed the longest, with math passage rates significantly lower where in-person learning was denied:

Even the most in-person schools saw rates decrease, pointing to the destructive influence of mask mandates on education.

Trust in “experts” has rapidly eroded over the past several years, as Fauci and others like him have demanded universal compliance and trust, while failing at every turn to accept their own fallibility.

We’re only scratching the surface of what mask mandates and school closures have done to society, as learning loss and developmental delays can take years to fully understand.

However much trust in expertise has evaporated, it’s not nearly enough.