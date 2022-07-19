Camille Kostek Teases Potential Rob Gronkowski Return

It sounds like there’s still a chance Rob Gronkowski returns to the NFL!

The four-time Super Bowl champion retired after this past season with the Buccaneers, and most people believe this retirement is for good.

However, his model girlfriend isn’t one of them!

“I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he’ll come back again. I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, ‘Retired, not retired, retired, not retired,'” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model explained during Miami Swim Week.

Nothing is off the table when it comes to Gronk’s future. After all, he previously retired once only to return a year later with the Bucs. That was a successful return because he won a ring in his first year back in the league.

Despite the fact most tight ends age out rather quickly, Gronk remained a steady and solid force for Brady and the Bucs for two seasons. There’s no doubt he could probably still go if he had to.

Now, Gronk says he’s hanging it up for good. Is the itch to play football completely gone? Kostek certainly doesn’t think it is!

It will be up to the legendary tight end to ultimately decide on whether not a return is in his future. No matter what happens, I think we can all agree he’s winning life with Kostek as his significant other.

Never stop winning, Gronk! Never stop winning!