SI Swimsuit Vet Camille Kostek Reflects On BF Rob Gronkowski’s Retirement

On Tuesday, the NFL said its goodbyes (temporarily?) to an all-time great in tight end Rob Gronkowski.

At 33, Gronkowski is officially calling it a career — leaving his schedule open to spend more time on television and with loved ones, including girlfriend and SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek.

Kostek gave her thoughts on Gronk’s retirement, commenting on the TE’s announcement post on Instagram. She said, “[D]ream chasers, I’m always proud of you. Some of the best years of my life have been cheering on and off the field for you! Ily.”

Gronk’s career was celebrated online with some of the tight end’s best moments en route to four Super Bowl rings in 11 seasons. It was Gronk’s second time officially retiring, leading optimistic fans to hope for a third return to the field.

“Gronkowski recorded four 1,000-yard seasons with New England and was a four-time All-Pro selection. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s,” relayed OutKick’s Nick Geddes.

As Gronk mulls on the potential to come back mid-season and help the Bucs and Tom Brady scrap their way back to the Super Bowl, let’s celebrate Kostek’s highlights:

