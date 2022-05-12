Camille Kostek Begins Another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Run

Veteran Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek says it never gets old to see those first photos of her that will run in the iconic swimsuit magazine that have launched so many careers over the years.

Kostek, who is NFL legend Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, made her debut in the 2018 and by 2019 she was on the cover. Now a veteran who can still bring the fastball, Kostek is entering her fifth year of posing.

“AHHHH WHAT A SURPRISE TO SEE THIS !!!! I just opened up this app and it was the first thing on my timeline 🥺😁😁!!!!” Kostek wrote Wednesday on Instagram. “Seeing that logo across my photo never gets old. It gives me the chills every single time . Truly grateful to get the call back each year. I’m beaming, I love you @si_swimsuit 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎 Happy almost launch week !!!!”

Kostek will be joined in the 2022 SI swimsuit issue with WNBA stars and the very first C-section model in magazine history. It was announced Wednesday that model Kelly Hughes has been honored with the C-section job.

Besides her work for SI, Kostek is also working with Swimsuits For All where her Camille collection launched on May 9.

The SI swimsuit magazine launches May 16 and hits newsstands May 19.