Woke Illustrated Releases WNBA Swimsuit Model Photos, Keeps Pumping Inclusion Angle

In yet another move that figures to be more nails in the coffin towards the eventual death of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, the brand announced today that it was bringing the Ladies of the WNBA into the 2022 issue.

The Woke Illustrated swimsuit issue has made it a priority over the last several years to be one massive ball of inclusion to make all 500 people happy across a variety of causes. Now it’s time for all 50 WNBA fans to buy the new edition that hits newsstands May 19.

“We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more. . . . The [Swimsuit] issue for so many years has been iconic and has represented a lot for women,” Sue Bird of the WNBA said about this latest inclusion news. “Now you are seeing an evolution in what that can mean and what that can look like, and I think the WNBA players being a part of that is what makes it special. There is no better group of women to showcase that evolution.”

The W is in the house! 🏀 The women of WNBA traded in their uniforms for swimsuits & made all our swishes come true. Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Te'a Cooper & Didi Richards will be featured in our 2022 issue-hitting newsstands on May 19th. https://t.co/4cf2Jgqg9w pic.twitter.com/09cutvJl5V — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 9, 2022

While the SI swimsuit issue used to be a hot commodity amongst the straight male community as a winter break after the Super Bowl, now it’s nothing more than an echo chamber for the wokes to yell YAASSSSS QUEEEN and say this is what diversity and inclusion looks like as this treasured institution survives one more trip around the sun.

In recent years, woke magazine editors have tried tennis whiner Naomi Osaka, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and a trans woman as clickbait.

And starting this year, SI announced it would only work with “brands who are helping drive gender equality forward” and that the iconic swimsuit issue is “changing the cost of doing business from a monetary value to a currency of doing good.”

What?

“All brands who prove they are creating change for women will be certified as a Changemaker, which is defined as a brand who has made, is making and will make progress for women by May 2022 when the annual SI Swimsuit Issue hits stands. Each changemaking brand will then be able to purchase a space within the print edition, which will only feature adverts showcasing the progress each brand is making to build equity for all women,” SI said in January.

In other words, the SI swimsuit issue is near-death and it’s a good thing the WNBA ladies got it now because this mess could be put out of its misery at any moment.

This ad strategy smells of brands needing some sort of woke social justice angle to justify spending ad dollars to be associated with a magazine that the left maniacs continues to hate. Fashion journalist Amy Odell writes on her Substack page that this changemaking nonsense is “usually designed to play into a watered-down version of female ’empowerment’ that corporations can publicly align with, but actually empowers almost no one.”

So woke. So brave.