Riley Gaines Challenges Megan Rapinoe To Debate Biological Men Competing In Women’s Sports On New OutKick Podcast

The newest member of the OutKick team, Riley Gaines, is already making plans for great content. She appeared on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show and challenged US Women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe to a debate over biological men competing in women’s sports.

Why?

Because Rapinoe — who no longer needs to compete against anyone thanks to her retirement — wants the US Women’s National Team to allow biological men to play on the team.

Gaines competed against biological male Lia Thomas when the two were swimming in the NCAA. She knows firsthand the dangers of allowing men to invade women’s sports.

University of Pennsylvania swimmer, and biological male, Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the women’s 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gaines doesn’t think biological men belong in women’s sports. Radical position, huh? And because she has facts and science on her side, she’s not afraid of an open debate against Rapinoe.

“Had Megan Rapinoe been asked [about biological men playing on the USWNT] … while trying to advance to the height of her career, she would not have the same opinions,” Gaines said.

“Because a man could easily take her place. Easily.”

The newest @Outkick contributor @Riley_Gaines reacts to @mPinoe on men pretending to be women competing in women's athletics.



More in the podcast: https://t.co/WvNDsUybBx pic.twitter.com/QjsGajEdML — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) July 10, 2023

Riley Gaines challenges Megan Rapinoe to a debate on her new OutKick podcast

Gaines went on to invite Rapinoe on her new OutKick podcast, “Gaines for Girls.”

“Consider this an official invite,” Gaines challenged. “Megan Rapinoe, I would love it if you joined the new ‘Gaines for Girls’ podcast where we could have an open dialogue about the issue of men competing in women’s sports.”

New OutKick contributor Riley Gaines challenged Megan Rapinoe (pictured) to a debate over allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

She issued the same invitation to USA Today columnist Nancy Armour, who called ESPN’s Sam Ponder a “bigot” for Ponder’s audacious opinion that men competing in women’s sports is unfair.

It would be shocking if either Rapinoe or Armour accepted that invitation. They’ll give the same bogus reason that WNBA player Natasha Cloud gave for not wanting to debate: “We don’t want to give Gaines a platform.'”

That’s a lie, of course.

The real reason is simple: they have no real argument or facts. They hide behind accusation of “transphobia” or “racism” because there is no fact-based argument to make. At least not one that supports their side.

Riley Gaines, on the other hand, is more than happy to have a debate. She believes in free speech and allowing people to express their opinions.

That’s a perfect addition to OutKick.

Welcome, Riley!