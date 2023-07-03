WNBA Player Natasha Cloud Unrepentant For Calling America ‘Trash’

Videos by OutKick

Natasha Cloud has no regrets about calling America “trash.”

The Washington Mystics guard drew some serious criticism and heat after ranting on Twitter that the USA is a “trash” country in what appeared to be a response to Supreme Court decisions.

The Supreme Court recently ruled affirmative action for college admissions is unconstitutional and ruled government can’t force compelled speech when it comes to art in relationship to a website designer.

“Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times. Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate,” Cloud tweeted late last week.

Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.



Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) June 30, 2023

Natasha Cloud thinks America is “trash.”

Well in case you thought she’d walk back her comments, she definitely didn’t. Instead, Cloud doubled down on her criticism.

Cloud fired off a flurry of tweets over the weekend claiming cops murder people, people are put in prison based on their race, took shots at people telling her to leave the country, called out religion and more.

It’s crystal clear she has no regrets about calling America “trash” and appears to truly feel that way in her heart.

Also I need y’all to come up with something better than move to Russia or china. 🤣💀 y’all shit played out and tired. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Less police murders, no mass incarceration based on race, adequate minimum wage, rights to my body as a woman, I MEAN I CAN KEEP GOING. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Cause these are things that America is capable of…and when I say trash this is what I’m referring to. We choose to allow politicians to line their pockets and spit false and hateful ideologies to pit us against each other.



America is a business. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Religion in this country is political, it’s weaponized, it’s hypocritical, it’s disappointing. It’s not love. Because God is love. In the purest form.



Take a good hard look at how y’all live your life in a constant state of hate and judgement. Hypocrisy at its finest. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

The WNBA player even had the audacity to claim people hate her simply for being a gay black woman, but failed to provide specifics.

It looks like she expects people to just take her at her word.

Y’all tired of me saying your racist. IM TIRED OF YALL BEING RACIST.



You don’t know me or my heart. But you still hate me immediately for the color of my skin, being gay, and being a woman.



This is how some of y’all were raised and trained to think. ITS WRONG. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) July 1, 2023

Cloud isn’t backing down.

Her initial claim that America is “trash” was appalling. America isn’t a “trash” country. Not at all. It’s the greatest country on the planet, and we shouldn’t ever apologize for loving it so much.

A lot of men and women have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom. I know men who watched their friends die in war, killed in defense of this country and they carry those memories with them every day.

They were willing to die for this “trash” country, and many of their friends did.

Natasha Cloud thinks America is a “trash” country. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

Yet, Natasha Cloud doesn’t seem to care one bit about reality. The Supreme Court made rulings she didn’t like, and because of that, she thinks the USA is an awful place. Not only is the country awful in her opinion, but her critics are apparently racist and religious fanatics.

It makes no sense at all.

Natasha Cloud doubles down on criticism of America. (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

Sometimes, you just need to apologize when you say something stupid. Apologize and move on. Instead, Natasha Cloud pushed all her chips onto the table and doubled down. Absolutely embarrassing. America is not a “trash” country. It’s a beautiful country, and there’s nothing she can say or do that will change that.