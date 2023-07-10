Riley Gaines Partners With OutKick To Launch ‘Gaines For Girls’ Podcast, Continues To Fight For Females

Videos by OutKick

Riley Gaines, who has long opposed biological men competing in women’s sports, is joining OutKick.

On Wednesday, July 12, Riley Gaines will debut her “Gaines For Girls” podcast through OutKick’s OTT network. Gaines will use the podcast to use her voice, and the voice of other females, in an effort to fight for fairness within female athletics.

Gaines has been one of the few females brave enough to speak out against trans swimmer Lia Thomas competing against females. She first began speaking up and seeking change after competing against Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming Championship. Gaines previously swam for the University of Kentucky.

During the NCAA championship race, Gaines and Thomas, a biological male, tied for fifth place. The trophy was awarded to Thomas. This, in part, set Gaines down a path of continuously speaking up for women’s rights. And it’s clear that she has no intention of quieting down.

Following her collegiate career, Gaines has regularly campaigned against transgender athletes in women’s sports. Her passion has taken her to the Texas Senate, NCAA convention and numerous university campuses to share her cause.

Riley Gaines Was An All-SEC Swimmer

Gaines detailed her enthusiasm for her upcoming pod launch alongside OutKick: “I’m so excited to be partnering with Outkick to release my new podcast Gaines For Girls. The audience can expect open conversations from policy experts, world-renowned scientists, elite athletes, and others who have been affected by the cultural issues plaguing America.”

Launching a podcast in conjunction with OutKick was an easy decision for Riley Gaines.

“Outkick is the ideal place to facilitate these conversations considering their understanding of sports and politics as well as their love for America and our freedoms,” Gaines said. “You can expect raw truth from Gaines For Girls!”

Since the first time Gaines spoke out against the unfairness that continues to interrupt women’s sports, OutKick has stood alongside her. The partnership is something OutKick founder Clay Travis is equally enthused about.

“OutKick is the foremost defender of truth in sports media today. Men who identify as women winning championships is patently absurd and only woke idiots at ESPN will defend it,” Travis said Monday. “I’m proud of Riley’s bravery in standing up for women against this absurdity and excited to have her as a part of the OutKick family.”

In addition to Gaines For Girls, OutKick’s OTT Network includes OutKick the Show with Clay Travis, Tomi Lahren is Fearless, Don’t @me with Dan Dakich, a forthcoming morning show co-hosted by Charly Arnolt, Hot Mic with Hutton & Withrow, The Curt Schilling Baseball Show and more. Gaines’ debut episode, and all others, will be available on OutKick.com/shows and everywhere podcasts are downloaded.