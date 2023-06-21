Riley Gaines And Over 100 Female Athletes Sign Open Letter To ‘Keep Women’s Sports Female’

Videos by OutKick

Riley Gaines and over 100 female athletes have signed an open letter organized by the Independent Women’s Forum to keep women’s sports exclusively female.

And it’s extremely timely, given celebrations of National Women’s Sports Week currently underway.

The letter makes several key points about the unfairness inherent in allowing transgender athletes to dominate women’s sports.

“Title IX is under attack, and women’s spaces are being erased. Faced with this reality, we have no choice but to stand up for women by defending basic truth. We implore all athletic governing bodies and public servants to join us in our fight to protect women’s sports and spaces.

More than 50 years ago, Congress enacted Title IX to ensure equal opportunity in all aspects of education, including athletics. Since then, there has been an explosion in female participation in all levels of athletics. But this progress is today being undermined — both by males seeking access to women’s sports and by government policies that have the potential to undermine the entire legal rationale for single-sex competition.

It is well known that male athletes dominate in sports where strength, size, or speed are relevant factors. That is because, physiologically, the average male is stronger, bigger, and faster than the average female.

Forcing female athletes to compete against males is not only unfair, it’s discriminatory. Allowing biological males to take awards, roster spots, scholarships, or educational opportunities away from female athletes violates Title IX’s prohibition of discrimination “on the basis of sex.”

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which has passed the U.S. House of Representatives, has been introduced in the U.S. Senate, and which President Biden has promised to veto, would make this explicitly clear and put athletic organizations, athletic directors, and bureaucrats at the Department of Education on notice that they may not adopt policies that promote so-called “inclusion” at the expense of women.

We urge athletic associations, policy makers, and government officials to reject calls to sacrifice female athletes on the altar of “inclusion” and to stand up for equal opportunity, fairness, privacy, and safety by enacting policies and laws that keep women’s sports female.

We stand together in honor of the generations of women who came before us and in defense of all the women and girls who will come next.”

Paula Scanlan, a former teammate of Lia Thomas, and Payton McNabb were among the notable names to sign the letter.

Olympians such as Lisa L. Rainsberger, Lacey Nymer, Maggie Malone, Leah Amico, Nikki Stone, Rhi Jeffrey, Mary Meagher, Sue Walsh and many others also signed their support.

ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 18: University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18th, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Women’s Sports Are Under Attack With The Full Support Of The Biden Administration

The letter is signed by athletes ranging from high school age to champions at the world or Olympic stages.

And it underscores the importance of building on the momentum generated from previous efforts to combat the incursion of biological males into women’s sports.

The Independent Women’s Forum intends to garner over 100,000 more signatures on the open letter to show the Senate and President Biden how frustrated women have become.

Disregard for biology, science and common sense have become an unfortunately consistent part of Biden administration policy.

From COVID mandates to prioritizing the demands of transgender activists over protecting women, the administration has shown no interest in accepting obvious athletic reality.

Riley Gaines, Independent Women’s Voice advisor and the Independent Women’s Forum organization are continuing to put pressure on politicians to act before biological males erase even more opportunities.

“It is more important than ever to stand up for the dignity of single-sex athletic competition. The Keep Women’s Sports Female Open Letter reflects a growing movement of high school, collegiate, All-American, and Olympian female athletes who recognize the assault not only on fairness in sports but on their privacy and safety. I look forward to spearheading this effort alongside Independent Women to empower tens of thousands of athletes to sign on,” Gaines explained in a statement.

Payton McNabb, spokeswoman for the IWF added, “The Keep Women’s Sports Female Open Letter shows that women and young girls do not stand alone in their fight to preserve fairness and safety in athletics. I know firsthand that forcing female athletes to compete against males threatens physical harm, but policymakers can prevent this by enacting policies and laws that keep women’s sports female.”

Hopefully their efforts encourage more women to speak out against absurd activist overreach.