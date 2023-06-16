High School Volleyball Player Speaks Out After Getting Hit In The Face By Trans Player

Videos by OutKick

A North Carolina Senate committee has passed a bill that bans males from female sports. And a high school volleyball player is showing her support for the legislation.

Payton McNabb suffered head and neck injuries after she was struck in the face by a volleyball spiked by a biological male claiming to be a girl last fall.

McNabb appeared on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom Friday both to share her experience and to urge lawmakers to make a change.

“I still remember the very, very silent and shocked gym after it happened,” McNabb said. “I remember the fear from my teammates, knowing they would have to continue to play the game. Even after that incident happened, I just remember everyone just not knowing what to do, and it was just very, very traumatizing.”

"I don't want anyone else to have to ever go through what I went through."



Payton McNabb, a high school volleyball player, speaks out after suffering severe injuries by transgender opponent. https://t.co/yFQ9vJed3r pic.twitter.com/DO1sEoKYzL — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 16, 2023

McNabb told state lawmakers at a hearing on fairness in sports that she suffered both a concussion and neck injury that she’s still recovering from. She also explained that she has partial paralysis on the right side of her body and impaired vision.

Payton McNabb Supports Ban of Transgender Athletes from Female Sports

The North Carolina bill only needs to clear one more committee before it receives a Senate floor vote for final approval.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has little power to block the legislation now that Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

But McNabb says Cooper is not on her side. And, according to voting on similar bills nationwide, neither are most democrats.

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre snapped at a reporter who expressed concern about the safety of female athletes forced to compete against men.

“Look, what you’re alluding to is that transgender kids are dangerous,” Jean-Pierre said. “It sounds like that’s what you’re saying… You’re laying out a broad example or explanation of what could potentially happen. That is dangerous. That is a dangerous thing to say. That essentially transgender kids are dangerous.”

McNabb said the White House’s stance is “very, very hypocritical.”

“I think she’s taken what others have said about how this is dangerous for us. And she’s essentially switched it around and played the victim from the situation,” McNabb said of Jean-Pierre. “Which I expect nothing less from that whole administration.”

Women are fighting back.

Payton McNabb joins the growing list of female athletes speaking out against biological men taking over female spaces. And she says her bravery stems from her concern over the future of women’s sports.

“I’m doing this because I don’t want anyone else to have to ever go through what I went through,” McNabb said. “And even the thought of that happening to my younger sister — who’s going into high school — or you know, my other family members, my teammates. If that happened to any of them, it would just infuriate me.”

Lee University student athlete Macy Petty speaks during an event celebrating the House of Representatives passing The Protection Of Women And Girls In Sports Act. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The North Carolina bill would designate sports by biological sex, as determined by “reproductive biology and genetics at birth.” The law would apply to state universities and community colleges, as well as all public and some private middle and high schools.

And it could clear the Republican-led legislature as early as next week.