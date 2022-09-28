‘Dream Is Being Taken Away’ – Swimmer Riley Gaines Speaks Out Against Males Competing in Women’s Sports

It’s infuriating that it requires bravery to speak out in favor of limiting women’s sports to biological females, but in the age of woke ideology run wild, that’s exactly what it requires.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines appeared in an ad for Senator Rand Paul, and succinctly gave her thoughts on the absurdity of allowing biological males to compete against females:

Good for @RileyGaines for being willing to speak out in favor of women’s athletics actually being made up of women. Insane that this is where we are: pic.twitter.com/9ym9fUetCY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 28, 2022

Gaines has spoken out before against the proliferation of transgender athletes in women’s sports, notably mocking the NCAA’s nomination of Lia Thomas as “Woman of the Year:”

Riley Gaines is, of course, entirely justified in wanting women’s sports to remain exclusively for biological females.

Riley Gaines Is Exactly Right On This Issue

Girls should be allowed to compete on a level playing field against other girls with similar physical capabilities and makeups.

Instead, the obsession with conforming to liberal cultural consensus has led to absurd administrative decisions. Remember the all-girls school in Nashville announcing they would admit biological males based on gender identity?

The middling, cowardly bureaucrats who run institutions, universities, and sporting bodies are so terrified of being seen as contradicting radical gender ideology that it’s falling to brave athletes like Riley Gaines to speak up for sanity.

The fact that politicians like Rand Paul are running partially on the common sense notion of fairness in women’s sports shows that a substantial portion of Americans are waking up to what’s being forced on their children.

It’s Insane That This Is Where We Are

Speaking out against allowing transgender athletes to dominate women’s sports is now a major campaign issue, thanks in part to the left’s thorough takeover of administrative roles across the country.

As OutKick founder Clay Travis says, it’s insane that this is where we are, that these kinds of conversations are even necessary.

But as long as progressive activists influence decision makers with their nonsensical ideas, Riley Gaines and others like her will be forced to fight back themselves.