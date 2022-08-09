Elite Nashville All-Girls School Will Now Admit Biological Males Who Identify As Female

Woke politics continue to infest educational institutions in the name of “diversity, equity and inclusion.”

One such example is The Harpeth Hall School, an elite all-girls, private college preparatory school in Nashville, Tenn.

Harpeth Hall has a storied history dating back to 1865, and intends to develop future female leaders. It counts actress Reese Witherspoon, singer Amy Grant and comedienne Minnie Pearl among its alumnae. It prominently displays messages on its website like “Live Honorably” and “Think Critically.”

In a new email sent to parents of the elite girls school, administrators announced they would be following a new policy admitting biological males who identify as girls.

The Harpeth Hall School in Nashville, Tenn.

The email explains that the school’s Board of Trustees “Diversity, equity and inclusion” committee created the policy at the request of school leadership. The policy claims that Trustees “have heard from experts on the topic, shared educational articles, and consulted with other girls schools.”

‘Any Student Who Identifies As A Girl May Apply’

Harpeth Hall immediately falls into one of the most common traps among progressives: assuming that new concepts are unquestionably better than what they are replacing.

The policy document states that this new decision is due to the interpretation that “the concept of gender has expanded and deepened over time.”

It continues, “The school culture is unique and distinctly about girls, complete with the use of references to students as girls and young women and the collective use of female pronouns.”

Yet the next sentence, remarkably, deconstructs that entire philosophy:

“Any student who identifies as a girl may apply to our school.”

Harpeth Hall’s own policy contradicts its argument. When saying that there is a “collective use of female pronouns,” administrators are associating biological sex with gender-related pronouns. It makes the connection between biology and gender.

Gender identity rejects that exact connection. Harpeth Hall is so hopelessly in over its head it can’t even keep its radical ideology straight.

So Much For ‘Critical Thinking’

Harpeth Hall could take a stand for sanity, common sense and the ethos of “critical thinking.” Instead, it’s abandoning its principles with nonsensical virtue signaling about “nonbinary” children:

“Harpeth Hall acknowledges the developmental journey of each student and recognizes that adolescence includes natural searching and questioning about many topics. For some students, this may include the question of gender identity and the desire to identify as nonbinary or use they/them pronouns. Harpeth Hall approaches gender identity with understanding and open communication, rather than with shame or othering, and will provide a safe environment to partner with each student and family to consider the needs and requests of the student on an individual basis.”

So much for standing up for girls and “living honorably.”

How many middle school- and high school-aged girls will now be forced to share spaces with biological males, who’ve simply decided that they now identify as women?

How many uncomfortable or potentially dangerous situations might this cause, all in the name of affirming the “correct” political goals?

But don’t worry, if a female student decides she wants to become a man, that would be enough grounds to remove them from the school.

Harpeth Hall acknowledges that this is about “respecting” the decisions of 11-year olds that suddenly have decided to switch genders despite being many years away from being able to vote:

“If a student communicates a desire to be identified as male or adopt he/him pronouns, we recognize that our school, being a girls school, may no longer be a place that serves that student well. We see this acknowledgment as the ultimate form of respect: an understanding that we support the individual and the student’s gender identity.”

Appeasing The Social Media Mobs

The slippery slope argument is often criticized for being overly dramatic and regressive. But this decision is a direct result of colleges and universities being completely captured by gender identity arguments.

Woke administrators are terrified of receiving negative media attention from progressive activists and “journalists,” so they create nonsensical policies to appease the social media mobs.

No matter who it harms and how much damage it could cause to unsuspecting girls who are simply trying to get an education, proper fealty to radical ideology must be displayed.

Few things are more ironic than Harpeth Hall claiming it values honor and critical thinking.

Outkick The Show: Elite Nashville All-Girls School Now Welcomes Biological Male Students

If you’re a boy but you “feel” like a girl, congratulations and welcome to Harpeth Hall — an elite all-girls school in Nashville that has gone full woke.

Clay Travis discusses more: