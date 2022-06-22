Lia Thomas Described as ‘Mentally Ill’ by UPenn Teammate

Lia Thomas has been one of the most controversial figures in the sports world in recent months, as the transgender swimmer has often dominated competitions when facing biological females.

Recently FINA, the world governing body for swimming, voted to restrict the ability of transgender athletes like Thomas to compete against women in international events.

This was the only acceptable decision, as it’s abundantly clear that biological men enjoy significant physical advantages over females.

According to a Washington Examiner report, one of Thomas’s teammates at UPenn feels even more strongly about the issue, anonymously describing the swimmer as “mentally ill.”

While a college aged swimmer is without question not the most qualified person to determine actual mental illness, it’s notable that someone this close to Thomas was willing to speak out.

This is not the first time that a teammate has criticized the swimmer. Previously, OutKick reported that it was believed that Thomas colluded with another transgender swimmer before a race.

Matt Walsh’s film “What Is A Woman” also featured an anonymous UPenn athlete saying that any concerns female swimmers had were ignored by the university.

This latest story claims that Thomas is equally unconcerned about the disadvantages biological females face when racing:

When I asked her to clarify, she explained how Lia Thomas was not grounded in reality and was instead so consumed with his own life that he failed to acknowledge any damage he inflicted upon his real female teammates. She also mentioned the damage Thomas caused to female sports and the opportunities he took away from real female swimmers, both on UPenn’s team and the NCAA. Lia’s experience was his alone, and many suffered so that he could benefit.

While it’s been extensively documented that Thomas enjoys significant benefits and does not appear to be affected by the obvious advantages, the “mentally ill” description might be the harshest language yet.

It’s a sign of the overwhelming pressure to avoid criticism that none of the teammates who have spoken out have been willing to put their names on their quotes.

Simply acknowledging unequivocal biological reality is apparently now seen as inexcusably offensive and potentially cause for discipline by the university.

Mental illness is a serious issue and becoming an increasingly large problem in American society, especially after the destructive COVID policies of the past two years. But one of the people closest to Lia Thomas seems to think that the swimmer’s lack of humility and empathy towards competitors is worthy of that designation.