Lia Thomas Will Not Race Against Women After FINA Rule On Transgender Athletes

The world governing body for swimming, FINA, has voted to restrict participation of transgender athletes in elite swimming competitions, effective Monday.

The new rule, which passed by a 71% majority of all members, states that it will require transgender competitors to have completed their transition by the age of 12 to be able to compete in women’s competitions.

I can’t tell you how proud I am of my sport @fina & @fina_president for doing the science, asking the athletes/coaches and standing up for fair sport for females. Swimming will always welcome everyone no matter how you identify but fairness is the cornerstone of sport https://t.co/1IaMkIFOkX — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) June 19, 2022

The new decision took place at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary — 152 nations’ federations were gathered and heard a report from a transgender task force made up of leading medical and sports figures.

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas accepts the winning trophy for the 500 Freestyle finals as second-place finisher Emma Weyant and third-place finisher Erica Sullivan watch during the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 17th, 2022, at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia.

No word from transgender athlete Lia Thomas, who recently won NCAA women’s championship swimming events.

Under the new FINA policy, they will spend the next 6 months investigating an open category for these athletes.