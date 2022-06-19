Lia Thomas Will Not Race Against Women After FINA Rule On Transgender Athletes

The world governing body for swimming, FINA, has voted to restrict participation of transgender athletes in elite swimming competitions, effective Monday.

The new rule, which passed by a 71% majority of all members, states that it will require transgender competitors to have completed their transition by the age of 12 to be able to compete in women’s competitions.

OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF AMERICANS OPPOSE TRANS ATHLETES COMPETING IN WOMEN’S SPORTS

The new decision took place at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary — 152 nations’ federations were gathered and heard a report from a transgender task force made up of leading medical and sports figures.

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas accepts the winning trophy for the 500 Freestyle finals as second-place finisher Emma Weyant and third-place finisher Erica Sullivan watch during the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 17th, 2022, at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia.

No word from transgender athlete Lia Thomas, who recently won NCAA women’s championship swimming events.

MAJORITY OF AMERICANS OPPOSE TRANS-ATHLETES, CLAY TRAVIS RESPONDS

Under the new FINA policy, they will spend the next 6 months investigating an open category for these athletes.

Feature postFINALia ThomasSwimmingTransgenderTransgender Athletes

Written by Bill Graff

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here