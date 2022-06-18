Majority of Americans Oppose Trans-Athletes, Clay Travis Responds

OutKick founder Clay Travis has made his stance clear when it comes to sports and participation — biology matters.

A sizable majority of Americans believe that transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete against biological females in athletic competitions, and even more, say that such athletes have a significant advantage over other competitors, as OutKick previously reported.

OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF AMERICANS OPPOSE TRANS ATHLETES COMPETING IN WOMEN’S SPORTS

“It’s not a surprise to me that the majority believes men should not be competing against women,” he said.

Here’s everything he had to say on OutKick The Show:

