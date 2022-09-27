Trump Impeachment Witness’s Wife Says People Should Use They/Them Pronouns for Hurricane

The wokes are at it again.

Alexander Vindman famously appeared as a star witness during former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, and has since become a social media celebrity on the left.

As with many D.C. based bureaucrats, Vindman has come out as a far left activist, telling progressives on Twitter what they want to hear.

Unsurprisingly, his wife agrees with his political leanings, and Tuesday, unleashed a poorly thought out attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for which she received immediate backlash.

Vindman tweeted:

We should use they/them pronouns for hurricane Ian to annoy DeSantis. — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) September 27, 2022

After receiving praise from online liberals and pushback from the few sane individuals on Twitter, she attempted to walk it back slightly by saying:

“I appreciated the danger of the storm which only serves to underscore the point that electing leaders who only divert their attention away from destroying systems [in order to score political points] to emergencies, isn’t helpful when there is a true crisis.”

This incident really underscores how far left-wing activists on social media are willing to go to receive adoration from progressive fans.

Trying to make an extremely dangerous and possibly deadly hurricane about the left’s war on reality is wildly inappropriate, yet entirely unsurprising behavior.

There is a true crisis, and DeSantis has been doing everything to lead Florida through it, but Vindman decided it was an opportunity to virtue signal about pronouns.

But this is what happens when your husband parlays his political ideology into garnering widespread attention at the expense of truth and sanity.

You wind up being invited to the White House Correspondents’ “Weekend Garden Brunch,” now that you’re fully accepted by the left wing cultural establishment:

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 30: Alexander Vindman (R) attends the 27th Annual White House Correspondents’ Weekend Garden Brunch on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for White House Correspondents Insider )

The obsession that the left has with pronouns and making every single possible issue or part of daily life about ts increasingly unhinged culture war is generating ludicrous “jokes” like this one.

You’d think that sane progressives would be speaking out against offensive nonsense like this, but based on the 42,000+ likes she’s gotten so far, it’s abundantly clear that sanity may no longer be a part of the online left’s repertoire.

While Hurricane Ian poses a significant danger to Florida, the left apparently views it as opportunity to virtue signal.

Shocking, isn’t it?