Megan Rapinoe, Far Left Political Activist, Announces Retirement From Soccer

U.S. Women’s National Team player Megan Rapinoe announced her plans to retire from soccer in the coming months.

Rapinoe made the announcement on her personal Twitter account, saying “It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game. I never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever, but by the look on this little girl’s face, she knew all along.”

The announcement comes just a few weeks before the start of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Rapinoe will still play in the tournament, which begins on July 20th.

Her club team, the Seattle Reign, will commemorate her career on October 6th, the date of their final regular season game of the season.

Rapinoe had an illustrious international career, but turned her attention in recent years to advancing far left political ideology. Particularly advocating for allowing biological males to compete against females in sports. Despite never having to play against male soccer players in her professional career.

Rapinoe Frequently Made Nonsensical Remarks, Claims

Just last month, Rapinoe made the unimaginably inaccurate claim that Sue Bird might be the greatest athlete in history.

She’s also a Presidential Medal of Freedom winner, despite saying that girls sports “aren’t that important.”

Many have pointed out how ridiculous her beliefs on transgender athletes in sports are, but Rapinoe frequently puts politics ahead of reality.

In a remarkable fit of self-delusion, she also denounced the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as an “onslaught” on women’s bodies.

Bizarrely though, her rage seemingly contradicted her own stated belief that transgendered, biological males, who cannot get pregnant, are also women.

Given her retirement, it seems likely that Rapinoe will focus full time on refining her razor sharp political takes and progressive activism.

And given the immense rewards available to those who use their platform to engage in left wing extremism, she may have an even more lucrative retirement than playing career.