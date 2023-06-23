Riley Gaines Slams Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan With Logic Over Their Belief In The Inclusion Of Trans Athletes In Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

Riley Gaines, along with other individuals who possess the trait of common sense, does not believe that transgender athletes (biological men) should compete in women’s sports. Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan of the USWNT share the opposite opinion, and Gaines recently laid out how ridiculous their stance truly is.

Gaines, unlike Morgan and Rapinoe, has first-hand experience having to compete against a biological man. The former Kentucky swimmer not only had to compete against trans athlete Lia Thomas, but share a locker room with Thomas as well. She’s witnessed with her own eyes a trans athlete take away opportunities from female athletes, which is the issue in all of this.

“It’s disingenuous and it’s virtue signaling. They want to be seen as kind. They want to be seen as inclusive, but they know in their hearts, every single person knows they wouldn’t have had the opportunities and the success they had without the women’s sport and category,” Gaines told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday about Rapinoe and Morgan.

“Now they’ve achieved what they’ve achieved. They’ve accomplished what they wanted to accomplish, so they don’t care,” she continued. “They would rather give girls up, give away our opportunities to be seen as kind and inclusive when in reality this isn’t inclusive, it’s exclusive.”

Riley Gaines has an issue with Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan’s stance on trans athletes in women’s sports. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Rapinoe showed support for the inclusion of trans athletes in women’s sports back in April as she was one of 40 athletes to co-sign a letter to House lawmakers in opposition to the Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act.

Rapinoe also released word vomit about trans kids and youth sports last June on the anniversary of Title IX. It’s worth noting Rapinoe is not a parent.

“I would also encourage everyone out there who is afraid someone’s going to have an unfair advantage over their kid to really take a step back and think what are we actually talking about here. We’re talking about people’s lives. I’m sorry, your kid’s high school volleyball team just isn’t that important,” she told TIME.

Alex Morgan Wants Trans Kids In Girl’s Youth Sports

Morgan, who has a three-year-old daughter, also turned her attention to trans kids in youth sports. She believes kids should play sports based on the gender they identify with and not their actual biological sex.

“The inclusion of trans kids in sports is the inclusion of kids in sports,” Morgan told The Athletic in February. “Everyone should have the ability to play sport. The fact that it’s being taken into politics is really sad. And I think it’s at the cost of trans kids’ life.”

Alex Morgan doesn’t see an issue with biological men competing against women in sports. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Rapinoe, Morgan, and many others have failed to show the capacity to understand what Gaines and others are actually saying amid the controversial topic.

Gaines is not saying trans athletes don’t belong in sports as a whole, but nobody can take three seconds to realize that, and are quick to call her anti-trans. If we’re being honest, Gaines is an easy target for the woke mob seeing as how she’s a white, straight, married, Christain woman.

This ‘trans athletes should be banned from sports’ idea isn’t one that’s actually out there. Gaines and others aren’t suggesting trans athletes can’t compete against other trans athletes, they’re simply suggesting men don’t belong in women’s sports.

The actual issue is biological men who wake up one day, decide to be a woman, and sign up to compete against biological women.

As Gaines noted, Morgan and Rapinoe have already achieved their dreams, they don’t realize what they’re promoting for the future of women’s sports, which is simply the destruction of women’s sports.

