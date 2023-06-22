USA Today’s Nancy Armour Shows Her Biased Hatred Yet Again, Calls Riley Gaines A ‘Right Wing Celebrity’ For Standing Up For Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

USA Today columnist Nancy Armour has made a career by catering to the liberal agenda that moves its goalpost further left each and every day. She has fully subscribed to the idea that anything resembling conservative politics has no place in sport, yet is among the first to write asinine stories about any athlete who has an opinion that doesn’t promote progressiveness.

It’s ironic, Armour owes the people and things she despises the most for the readership and following she currently has.

While Armour has shared some of the most ridiculous sports-related opinions of the 21st century, her recent opinion about Riley Gaines is her most alarming and out-of-touch to date.

After having to compete against Lia Thomas, a biological man, and being forced to share a locker room with Thomas and Thomas’ male genitalia at the 2022 NCAA Championship, Gaines has shared her opinion that it is wrong for biological men to compete against women.

Gaines has emphatically said on multiple occasions she is not anti-trans, she’s simply anti-men competing against women in sports.

Armour, a woman herself, not only disagrees with Gaines’ belief that women’s sports should be played by women, she thinks Gaines is using transgender athletes like Thomas to become a “right-wing” celebrity.

There is a growing cottage industry of women using transgender athletes to become right-wing media celebrities https://t.co/XTVV7YO5KL — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 21, 2023

Armour’s tweet came on Wednesday afternoon, hours after Gaines testified in front of the U.S. Senate Committee as part of a hearing titled ‘Protecting Pride: Defending the Civil Rights of LGBTQ+ Americans.’

Gaines emotionally talked about working her entire life for a chance at winning a swimming national championship at Kentucky. She explained that the opportunity was taken away from her and other young women by a biological man who swam as a man for the first three years of their collegiate career and then took over the women’s pool because they suddenly decided to identify as a woman.

While that is devastating enough, Gaines and her fellow female competitors had to stand in what they thought was the women’s locker room and be exposed to Thomas as they too undressed in front of a biological man.

NC State’s Kylee Alons elected to change in a janitor’s closet to avoid being exposed to Thomas in the locker room.

Nancy Armour Picks On Riley Gaines Because She’s An Easy Target For The Woke Mob

Nothing about the experience those women had to go through had anything to do with politics.

It had everything to do with women’s rights, women’s sports, and a transgender athlete negatively impacting both of those things.

Right-wing? I'd love to be interviewed by you, Nancy. Anytime! You know where to find me as does CNN, MSNBC, and every other left leaning outlet that has failed to reach out and consider the perspective of those who are actually impacted by this. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 22, 2023

Armour labeling Gaines a “right-wing” celebrity is lazy clickbait because she knows her like-minded followers who are also detached from reality will pile on.

Gaines is a white, straight, married, Christian woman, which immediately makes her “right-wing” in the eyes of Armour.

The fact that Gaines and others had to compete against a biological man after being exposed to them inside of a locker room doesn’t matter, it doesn’t fit Armour’s mindset that politics mean much more than real-life experiences.

Armour has been a journalist for 30 years, would she have even mentioned politics as part of this story earlier in her career? I would venture to say no, she would instead stick up for her fellow women, but now that she’s picked her side of the political aisle she must attack those who don’t perfectly align with her and her employer.

