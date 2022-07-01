Megan Rapinoe, Who Claimed Girl’s Sporting Careers Aren’t ‘That Important,’ Will Receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom

News broke Friday that Megan Rapinoe will be one of 17 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom this year, along with US gymnast Simone Biles.

The Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor awarded in the US, usually given to those who have made “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

Rapinoe receives the honor just a few days after declaring that overturning Roe v. Wade was a “violent onslaught on women’s bodies,” while being completely unable to declare what a woman actually is:

She also recently expressed that parents concerned about biological boys or men competing in women’s sporting events should realize that their girl’s sporting career doesn’t actually matter:

Rapinoe’s fierce advocacy for women’s rights on abortion apparently does not extend to the right for women to compete on a level playing field. “Your kid’s high school volleyball team just isn’t that important,” according to her:

“I would encourage everyone out there who is afraid someone’s going to have an unfair advantage over their kid,” by someone she means a transgender athlete, “to really take a step back and think what we’re actually talking about. We’re talking about people’s lives. I’m sorry. Your kid’s high school volleyball team just isn’t that important.”

Strangely, The White House does not appear to be cognizant of her incessant hypocrisy and lack of intellectual consistency, instead describing her as a “prominent advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice, and LGBTQI+ rights.”

Of course, many in the gay and lesbian community disagree with Rapinoe’s support for transgender athletes competing against women, but that was seemingly ignored.

In reality, Rapinoe is receiving this award because she publicly declares her allegiance to the correct set of progressive principles. That often requires hypocrisy or dismissive, patronizing statements towards people concerned with fairness and biological advantages.

She excels at both, and so receives one of the country’s highest honors.

It’s an embarrassment to the Medal of Freedom that someone so shamelessly committed to inaccurate activism will join recipients who are actual American heroes.