Megan Rapinoe Claims Sue Bird Might Be The Greatest Athlete In History, Immediately Gets Roasted

Megan Rapinoe boldly claimed Sue Bird might be the greatest athlete in the history of sports, and Twitter didn’t like that at all.
Rapinoe and Bird have been together for years and are currently engaged. It makes sense why she’d want to hype up her partner, but she took things a bit too far.
“Congratulations on, like, arguably the best career that anyone has ever had in the history of any sport ever,” Rapinoe said during a Sunday jersey retirement ceremony for Bird.
As you’d expect, Twitter had plenty of jokes in reaction to Bird’s claim. People didn’t agree to put it lightly.
This is an absurd claim from Megan Rapinoe about Bird.
Sue Bird had a great basketball career. She won four WNBA titles and was a 13-time all-star. Very respectable. There’s no question her resume is impressive. However, greatest athlete ever? Let’s be real. She averaged 11.7 points and 6.1 assists per game during her WNBA career. Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker both put up numbers that comically dwarf what Sue Bird put up for stats.
But, Rapinoe didn’t claim she was the greatest WNBA player. The soccer star said Sue Bird might be the greatest athlete to ever exist.
Let’s go ahead and rattle off some quick examples of athletes with significantly more accomplished careers:
- Michael Phelps: 23 gold medals
- Floyd Mayweather: 50-0 boxing record
- Wayne Gretzky: Four Stanley Cup Final victories, changed hockey forever
- Michael Jordan: Six NBA championships
- Bill Russell: 11 NBA rings
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Six NBA rings
- Tom Brady: Seven Super Bowl rings
- Kobe Bryant: Six rings
- Tim Duncan: Six rings
- Babe Ruth: Seven World Series titles
- Bart Starr: Five NFL championships, two Super Bowls
- Serena Williams: most dominant female tennis player in history
Those examples came off the top of my head in a matter of seconds.
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe both support men ruining women’s sports.
Given the fact Rapinoe felt the need to declare Sue Bird arguably the GOAT, seems like a good time to remind people both are okay with men obliterating women’s sports.
Both signed a letter opposing the Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act, which would have protected women’s sports from being dominated by men.
Now that both are no longer worried about their own careers, they have no issue with biological men stealing roster spots from women. How long would Sue Bird’s career have lasted if she had to play against men? A couple minutes at most?
Pretty ironic Megan Rapinoe declares Sue Bird arguably the greatest athlete ever while they both advocate in favor of policies that would have meant their careers never could have happened.
Everyone needs a reality check from time to time. Declaring Sue Bird the greatest ever is the definition of something that just goes too far. Nothing wrong with supporting your partner, but let’s come back down to reality.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
Ummmm, yeah, might wanna check that math on Kobe and Timmy.
I can’t stand Megan Rapinhoe or anything the un-American soccer player stands for.
But this article is clickbait.
In the headline, and four times thereafter, the article claims Rapinhoe said Bird was the “greatest athlete” ever. That’s not what she said. She said Bird “had arguably the best career” that anyone has ever had. It’s a laughable comment for sure, and derision is amply earned, but there’s a big difference between greatest athlete and best career.
Rapinhoe is vile enough that we don’t have to distort things before attacking her.