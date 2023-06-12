Megan Rapinoe Claims Sue Bird Might Be The Greatest Athlete In History, Immediately Gets Roasted

Videos by OutKick

Megan Rapinoe boldly claimed Sue Bird might be the greatest athlete in the history of sports, and Twitter didn’t like that at all.

Rapinoe and Bird have been together for years and are currently engaged. It makes sense why she’d want to hype up her partner, but she took things a bit too far.

“Congratulations on, like, arguably the best career that anyone has ever had in the history of any sport ever,” Rapinoe said during a Sunday jersey retirement ceremony for Bird.

As you’d expect, Twitter had plenty of jokes in reaction to Bird’s claim. People didn’t agree to put it lightly.

Genuinely one of the most insane statements I’ve ever heard https://t.co/zw8biSowlh pic.twitter.com/zQw9fyZ9LN — SureLock Holmes (@xSureLockHolmes) June 11, 2023

Literally averaged Marcus Smart numbers… be fr https://t.co/VvrLnpogoW pic.twitter.com/Ai6D9r0Yy8 — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) June 12, 2023

Doesn’t even have the greatest career for a player with the last name “Bird” https://t.co/IuhGzuw6HU pic.twitter.com/28sdQyR4WY — َ (@FeelLikeDrew) June 11, 2023

This is one of the worst takes I’ve ever heard in sports history. https://t.co/4sDHEhfdxJ pic.twitter.com/fOztMWBDw0 — Aidan LaPorta (@aidanlaporta69) June 12, 2023

Amanda Nunes just retired as a double Champ over the Weekend #DoubleChampForever https://t.co/VHhN2yVfQJ pic.twitter.com/YqH0mPAolJ — Scam Cassell (@RubbyRozay) June 12, 2023

Imagine disrespecting Tom Brady like this https://t.co/OLkhBmLmNY — Savage (@SavageSports_) June 12, 2023

Sue bird never once averaged 15ppg in an WNBA season



Not surprising coming from the person who cried about "equal pay" after getting the contract they asked for and who lost to 14 year old boys https://t.co/MR4j4FrvjZ — Shane (@Shane00) June 12, 2023

Flagged for misinformation — Rockets Enjoyer (@rockets_enjoyer) June 11, 2023

Checking out Sue Bird’s stat line like pic.twitter.com/jNlwRP5oOV — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 12, 2023

This is an absurd claim from Megan Rapinoe about Bird.

Sue Bird had a great basketball career. She won four WNBA titles and was a 13-time all-star. Very respectable. There’s no question her resume is impressive. However, greatest athlete ever? Let’s be real. She averaged 11.7 points and 6.1 assists per game during her WNBA career. Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker both put up numbers that comically dwarf what Sue Bird put up for stats.

Megan Rapinoe claims Sue Bird might be the greatest athlete ever. (Photo by Scott Eklund/NBAE via Getty Images)

But, Rapinoe didn’t claim she was the greatest WNBA player. The soccer star said Sue Bird might be the greatest athlete to ever exist.

Let’s go ahead and rattle off some quick examples of athletes with significantly more accomplished careers:

Michael Phelps: 23 gold medals

Floyd Mayweather: 50-0 boxing record

Wayne Gretzky: Four Stanley Cup Final victories, changed hockey forever

Michael Jordan: Six NBA championships

Bill Russell: 11 NBA rings

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Six NBA rings

Tom Brady: Seven Super Bowl rings

Kobe Bryant: Six rings

Tim Duncan: Six rings

Babe Ruth: Seven World Series titles

Bart Starr: Five NFL championships, two Super Bowls

Serena Williams: most dominant female tennis player in history

Those examples came off the top of my head in a matter of seconds.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe both support men ruining women’s sports.

Given the fact Rapinoe felt the need to declare Sue Bird arguably the GOAT, seems like a good time to remind people both are okay with men obliterating women’s sports.

Both signed a letter opposing the Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act, which would have protected women’s sports from being dominated by men.

Now that both are no longer worried about their own careers, they have no issue with biological men stealing roster spots from women. How long would Sue Bird’s career have lasted if she had to play against men? A couple minutes at most?

Pretty ironic Megan Rapinoe declares Sue Bird arguably the greatest athlete ever while they both advocate in favor of policies that would have meant their careers never could have happened.

Where does Sue Bird rank among the greatest athletes ever? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Everyone needs a reality check from time to time. Declaring Sue Bird the greatest ever is the definition of something that just goes too far. Nothing wrong with supporting your partner, but let’s come back down to reality.