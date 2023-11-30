Ridiculous! NFL Revokes Credential Of 20-Year-Old Dolphins Video Creator After Tyreek Hill Celebration

Videos by OutKick

The No Fun League is at it again. The NFL has pulled the credential of a Miami Dolphins social media video creator that went viral during a Tyreek Hill touchdown celebration from earlier in the season.

20-year-old Kevin Fitzgibbons posted a tweet announcing that his dream job of working in the NFL and covering the Miami Dolphins has been taken away after the league announced he would be suspended and revoked his on-field credential for not acting “professional” during Hill’s touchdown.

TYREEK HILL CELEBRATES AND 20-YEAR-OLD GETS PUNISHED

During Week 6 of the Dolphins – Panthers game, Tyreek Hill scored a touchdown like he normally does. And as we’ve seen time and time again, he celebrated in unique fashion. During this occasion however, he went and grabbed someone’s cell phone camera on the sidelines and did a WILD backflip while holding it – immediately social media went crazy and wanted the footage.

That person’s camera was actually Dolphins videographer Kevin Fitzgibbons, the same one that the NFL has now suspended. The league says that Fitz shouldn’t have given Hill his camera (even though it happened literally on the spot) and that Fitz was wrong for cheering afterwords.

Here’s the kicker though – one of the official NFL social media accounts actually posted the initial video! And then they went and fired the person that filmed it!

You can’t make it up.

Tyreek Hill with another TD — and probably yet another fine incoming for borrowing a phone for his selfie-flip celebration. pic.twitter.com/6iE327xRPO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2023

NFL IS GETTING RIPPED FOR TYREEK HILL DECISION

Referees immediately gave Tyreek a 15-yard penalty for his ‘taunting’ celebration and the league fined him $10,827 as well. To date, Hill has amassed over $150,000 in fines. Yet the league is blaming Fitzgibbons – who had no foreknowledge that Hill was going to grab his camera for doing what he was literally paid by the Dolphins to do – document the team’s best moments of the season!

Fitz posted a video announcing his suspension yesterday and how devastated he was. The NFL is apparently moving “no cheering in the press box” to on the field as well.

Fitz’s video has now amassed over 33 million views – with nearly every single comment on his side and agreeing that what the NFL did was ridiculous.

Here is a 20-year-old who is talented as hell, has done a tremendous job, has Tyreek Hill who will most likely set the record for all-time single season receiving yards on his side, and yet you go and SUSPEND HIM?

BOLD MOVE BY THE NFL

Fitzgibbons is the exact age demographic the league should want. He’s the exact type of fan the league should want – not some hammered drunk ones starting fights in the parking lot, but someone who loves his team so much that he showed excitement when he knew he just got a once in a lifetime video clip.

So sorry that the videographer was pumped about that, NFL!

In typical fashion, the NFL clearly underestimated what the reaction would be. They completely read this wrong and instead of pulling him aside and telling him not to celebrate like that in the future, they went and tried to ruin this kid’s career.

It didn’t work.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Tyreek Hill hires him as his personal videographer documenting his life on and off the football field. Already other job offers have come in from companies that commented on his original tweet.

The NFL bullied this kid because they can. Just like they fined Tyreek Hill for flashing peace signs during a touchdown celebration. It’s an ego complex.

Heck of a league you’re running, Goodell!

OutKick reached out to both the NFL and Kevin Fitzgibbins for comments on this story but did not hear back.

