Tyreek Hill Won’t Be Flashing Anymore Peace Signs Ahead Of Touchdowns

Videos by OutKick

Tyreek Hill’s trademark “peace signs” before entering the end zone have been put on hold for the time being.

The star wide receiver was fined a few weeks ago by the league after flashing the double fingers (not the bad ones, the good ones!) on his way to scoring a touchdown. Apparently Commissioner Roger Goodell believes spreading world peace is taunting these days – great job, Rog.

However, new video shows that the commish passed the word on to his NFL referees with Bill Vinovich speaking with Hill before this past weekend’s games. The referee asked Hill not to use the sign anymore.

NFL HAS GONE SOFT

“Two things,” Vinovich told Hill before Sunday’s game. “Make sure we [the referees] get set on the shifts and no ‘peace signs,’ please. I don’t want to have to make a decision [about a penalty].”

Hill’s reaction was absolutely gold.

“I’m spreading world peace,” the star wide receiver responded.

“I know that but they didn’t look at it that way… just don’t do anything after you score the touchdown,” the referee continued. Hill eventually obliged and after scoring a touchdown later in the game he did not flash the peace sign. A man of his word!

The peace signs are just the latest taunting fines Hill has received. Earlier this year, he was penalized after trying to give a football TO HIS MOM after he scored.

Can’t believe this guy tried to steal the ball from Tyreek Hill’s mom! #FinsUp



pic.twitter.com/pbfnpgmAAG — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) October 8, 2023

Hill has reason to brag this year. He’s well on his way to becoming the NFL’s all-time single-season receiver as he’s less than 800 yards from passing Calvin Johnson and still has seven games to go.

However, he may soon be literally using the peace signs to ‘peace out’ after reportedly expecting to retire at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Maybe the NFL should stop being the worst and actually let him and the fans have some fun.

HAS THE NFL BECOME TOO SOFT? TWEET ME YOUR THOUGHTS TO BE INCLUDED IN A FUTURE PIECE: @TheGunzShow