Tyreek Hill Tries To Give TD Ball To His Mom, Refs Call It Taunting

The No Fun League has snagged its latest victim: Tyreek Hill.

Just this week, the NFL slapped Justin Jefferson with a nearly $11,000 fine for his “too little” touchdown celebration. They fined Stefon Diggs almost $14,000 for his Stone Cold Steve Austin-inspired beer celebration.

And now, the Miami Dolphins’ star wide receiver caught a taunting penalty for… trying to give a football to his mom?

Fresh off a 69-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the New York Giants, Hill bolted toward the stands. He called down his mom, Anesha Sanchez, to gift her the ball. That is, until some other Phin fan in the front row yanked it away to keep for himself.

Give that guy the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, not Tyreek!

Anesha wasn’t having it, though. She put that dude right in his place. I’m no expert lip reader, but I’m certain the phrase, “I’m his mom!” was said more than once.

Let’s see what the Internet thought about it.

So corny. But so was the penalty. I mean, it’s a home game and the stands were filled with cheering Dolphins fans. Who exactly would he have been taunting — his own fans?

But aside from the ball thief, the day ended well for Anesha, who did eventually get the football.

The Dolphins beat the Giants 31-16. Tyreek Hill finished the game with eight catches for 181 yards, a touchdown and one bogus 15-yard penalty.

After a Week 5 Buffalo Bills’ loss in London, the Dolphins now sit alone atop the AFC East. Miami hosts the winless Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium next Sunday.

Maybe for that one, Tyreek can get his mom a seat closer to the rail.