‘No Fun League’ Trending After Tyreek Hill Gets Taunting Penalty For ‘Selfie Celebration’

NFL stands for “National Football League.” But, for many fans, that acronym means “No Fun League.” NFL referees are told to punish players for excessive celebrations and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill got a taunting penalty for the second consecutive week.

Last week, in a game against the New York Giants, Hill scored a touchdown. Following the score, he attempted to give the football to his mother. That led to a comedic situation where an overeager Dolphins fan tried to intercept that gift to Hill’s mother.

The scene was funny and pretty harmless. But, referees threw a penalty flag and assessed a 15-yard “taunting” penalty on Hill.

Hill, a frequent target of postgame fines from the NFL, was not actually fined for that particular celebration.

But, he might get a call about the one he performed after a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. See what I did there? Get a call? Oh, wait, I haven’t explained the celebration. Hold that thought.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill received a “taunting” penalty for a TD celebration, causing “No Fun League” to trend on X. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

So, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hit Hill for a long touchdown pass on a play where Hill cleanly beat the Panthers defensive back. Hill caught the ball, scored the touchdown and then ran to someone standing just outside the endzone.

Hill grabbed that person’s cell phone, did his signature back flip, and then handed the phone back. That person was recording the entire time, making it possible that he an Hill discussed this prior to the event.

Tyreek Hill with another TD — and probably yet another fine incoming for borrowing a phone for his selfie-flip celebration. pic.twitter.com/6iE327xRPO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2023

The official NFL UK X (formerly Twitter) account posted the actual video on social media. But, they curiously deleted it.

The NFL deleted the Tyreek Hill POV video, here it is again 🤣pic.twitter.com/8q0vIqiDGwhttps://t.co/co6c81d4nb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2023

Not only did they delete the video, but referees once again flagged Hill for “taunting.” That, of course, prompted social media posts referring to the “No Fun League.”

NO FUN LEAGUE: #Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill got called for taunting penalty because he took a phone of a media member to take a selfie after scoring a TD.



🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️



(Via @Rate_the_Refs) pic.twitter.com/6F2Yn8z9Iq — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 15, 2023

No Fun League strikes again

How tf is this taunting in Tyreek Hill????



pic.twitter.com/4XxzjkgnWO — king (@MrKingBaller) October 15, 2023

Of course the No Fun League gives Tyreek a taunting penalty for this celly 👎



pic.twitter.com/5cfuxvUtzU — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) October 15, 2023

The No Fun League seeing Tyreek Hill celebrate and have fun pic.twitter.com/PgD4SzHD22 — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) October 15, 2023

Hey No Fun League…can y’all chill please?! Football is entertainment 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) October 15, 2023

Taunting on Tyreek?! The No Fun League is making a comeback — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) October 15, 2023

