Tyreek Hill Is Sick Of Fines, Announces Decision To Start Wearing Socks

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill took a hit to the bank account recently for not wearing socks during a game.

Now, he says his days of going foot-commando are behind him.

Hill has had multiple fines for not throwing on socks, and on Thursday he told reporters that he’s had enough and has succumbed to sock pressure.

“I don’t want to further talk on it,” Hill said, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “I feel like my job as an employee of the NFL is to comply, so that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to comply, I’m going to give in. Usually I bite the bullet and try to fight back, but once they start digging in your pocket a little bit, there’s really not much you can do.”

I mean, no one likes paying fines. Hill makes a more than healthy living, but if he’s taking thousands of dollars in fines each week because he couldn’t be bothered to throw on a pair of Goldtoes, that will start adding up in a hurry.

So, on go the socks.

Some Claimed Hill’s Socklessness Gave Him An Advantage

Hill has claimed the reason for his lack of socks is that sometimes he is getting IVs close to kickoff, and doesn’t have time to put them on.

Interestingly, he also said that some critics of his decision to put his naked dogs straight into his cleats gave him an advantage.

“Plus in some kind of way, it gives me an advantage. That’s what they said with me not having on socks, they said it gives me an advantage,” Hill said, “I was like, ‘So y’all are going to drug test me for not wearing socks?’ At this point, I’m not going to say nothing, I’m just going to comply.”

I know some dudes can do the no-socks thing. I even recall being in hockey locker rooms with dudes who preferred to go sockless in skates, which still makes me wince even thinking about it.

There’s no way that gives you an advantage. All it does — in my experience — is give you the most hellish blister you’ve ever had in your life.

So, look out for opposing offenses. You thought it was hard to keep Tyreek Hill under wraps before? Now try it if he’s got the comfort and protection of a nice pair of socks in his corner.

