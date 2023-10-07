Tyreek Hill Gets $7,000 Fine For Not Wearing Socks; Let’s Bring This Rule To Airplanes, Please

Videos by OutKick

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was dealt a $7,000 hit to the pocket for not wearing socks.

It happened during Hill’s first touchdown in the Dolphins’ unholy beatdown of the Denver Broncos.

“So in the Broncos game, the first touchdown, I didn’t have any socks on at all,” Hill told the Palm Beach Post. “But I was getting an IV and I didn’t want to be late for the play. So I didn’t have time to put on my socks.”

The receiver is hoping to appeal the fine and get it knocked down. He and a lot of fans may see that as a ticky-tack thing to fine a player for.

Frankly, I like it. And I especially like the pro-sock message it sends.

I don’t think for a second that there was anything nefarious going on. It’s no the NFL is in cahoots with the likes of Hanes or Gold Toe to increase sock wearage. Not the way the league is trying to force Taylor Swift down everyone’s throats. It seems it’s as simple as a weird little rule about socks in the NFL rulebook that Hill ran afoul of.

Does the punishment fit the crime? Not really, but if you knew you could be forced to pony up $7k for not wearing a pair of tube socks, you’d make sure you had them on,

This is precisely why this kind of rule needs to be brought to airline travel.

Hill’s Fine Demonstrates How Airlines Could (And Should) Enforce A Sock Rule

I know some people like to rock sandals or flip-flops when they travel, but the last thing everyone else wants is your dogs barking at 30,000 feet. The same goes for the security line. It’s wild to me that people don’t opt for socks on that nasty-ass TSA floor.

So, I think socks should be mandatory. And not just any socks, clean ones. No holes, no stink.

If you show up onboard with those nasty feet airing out, you’re getting fined. I don’t know if it needs to be $7,000. It should be enough that buying a giant pack of Hanes at Wal-Mart for a few dollars is a more appealing prospect than paying the fine.

It’d be a much more enjoyable experience for all involved.

Hopefully, it would prevent incidents like the one where the lady from Thailand had a dude’s bare feet in her face that were so nasty she got dizzy.

No one needs that, and fines would help stop it.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle