Dogs Are Barking: Woman Says Bare-Footed Man On Plane Made Her Dizzy

A woman traveling from Thailand to Vietnam said that she started to feel sick when the gentleman in the row behind her decided to stick his bare feet on her armrest.

Pornpreeya Keng was en route from Bangkok to Ho Chi Minh City aboard a low-cost airline.

Alarm bells should be going off immediately. I love a low-cost airline, but they can be lawless. Normally it just means open-seating and having to pay for your drinks. Things don’t get as bad as they did for the 27-year-old Keng.

She was seated along the window — which is usually a pretty safe zone — when the monster sitting beside her decided he wanted to kick his feet up.

Fair enough, but you don’t usually do that on someone else’s armrest or with your bare feet right in their face.

Horrifying. Absolutely horrifying.

This Woman Lived A Travel Nightmare

A stranger’s bare feet in your face while you’re trapped in a metal tube several miles in the air is bad even if the feet are in pristine condition, which was not the case for this guy.

This dude’s dogs were barking.

“His feet were smelly and dirty — I felt it was unhygienic to have them on the armrest,” she said.

Keng looked on in horror as the man jostled his feet around in hopes of finding a more comfortable position. It got so bad that she busted out some nasal spray in hopes of masking the rank odor.

Keng said she didn’t want to be confrontational so she tried to send a message through body language.

“I tried to shift in my seat to make him aware of my discomfort, but he didn’t notice me,” Keng told Viral Press.

This didn’t work. I’m gonna go out on a limb here and guess that someone willing to do this on a plane isn’t the best at reading social cues. That’s just a hunch.

No one likes confrontation but something needed to be said. Even a nice, sharp “Really?” would have done the trick in this case.

Fortunately for her, the man retracted his disgusting feet and she was able to wipe the armrest down.

Hopefully, Ms. Keng got a meal voucher or something because she earned it.

