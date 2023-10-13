Tyreek Hill Gives Gifts To Fan Supposedly Tried To Steal Football From His Mom

Videos by OutKick

Tyreek Hill apparently holds no hard feeling towards the fan that almost stole a football from his mom.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver found the fan who intercepted his attempt to give a football to his mom on Sunday (his name was not mentioned in reports). During Miami’s game against the Giants, he tried to give a ball to his mom after scoring a touchdown. However, one excited fan grabbed the ball, before realizing who the ball was intended for.

Can’t believe this guy tried to steal the ball from Tyreek Hill’s mom! #FinsUp



pic.twitter.com/pbfnpgmAAG — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) October 8, 2023

While social media shredded the man for his actions, Hill decided to extend some kindness to an obviously diehard fan. Earlier this week, he surprised the fan with an autographed ball and jersey of his own. Needless to say, the man was ecstatic to meet the man he called the “greatest football player in the NFL.”

Mom’s happy ✔️

Fan’s happy ✔️@cheetah out here making people’s days 😊 pic.twitter.com/AuFL6XsOi7 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 12, 2023

Tyreek Hill Put An Ed to All Of The Backlash This Fan Received

It’s good that Hill took time out of his week to show support to this fan, especially after the criticism he received after the game.

As the video of the surprise shows, the fan wasn’t trying to act like a jerk by stealing the football. It was an honest mistake; if your favorite player came in your direction with a football, wouldn’t you want to grab the souvenir?

The fan also said had he known who was behind him, he wouldn’t have gone after the ball.

Tyreek Hill (10) is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and apparently a good public relations guy too. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)

“I didn’t know your mom was behind us that day, if I would’ve known, I would’ve stepped aside,” the fan told Hill. “I said, ‘Man the greatest football player in the NFL is jumping up right here and give a ball…I’m gonna jump up there.’”

Hill obviously believed the fan and made sure to tell everyone who watched the video that the fan didn’t have bad intentions.

“He just wanted to hug it and make sure it wasn’t anything crazy,” Hill said.

Now, he’s got a ball of his own and a crazy story to tell for the rest of his life.