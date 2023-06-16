Rickie Fowler’s Pole-Vaulter Wife Nearly Broke The Internet Once, And Now She’s Back

Videos by OutKick

Rickie Fowler is back from the dead and tying major records out in LA, but that’s not the biggest story to emerge from the opening round of the US Open.

After years tucked away in the shadows, Fowler’s pole vaulting wife, Allison Stokke, is finally back in the limelight. And buddy, let me tell you, golf fans deserve this after all the PGA-LIV tension.

Stokke, for those who don’t know, is a former pole vaulting STAR in both high school and at California, where she was an All-American in 2011. She’s also a fitness model for both Nike and Athleta, among others.

I don’t know about you, but I’d much prefer Allison modeling Nike apparel than Dylan Mulvaney, but to each his own.

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke deserve US Open glory

Welcome back, Allison! It’s been a long time since Rickie Fowler was actually good — long-haired, all-orange Ricky was my childhood — but our man is back.

He sunk 10 birdies Thursday en route to a US Open record 62. Ten birdies! I don’t think I’ve made 10 birds my entire life.

More importantly, Fowler’s opening round performance vaulted our girl Allison back to the top of the PGA WAGs leaderboard.

Remember, she’s got big time competition all of a sudden with Paulina Gretzky and Jena Sims rejoining the fray, so this is coming at the perfect time.

And yes, I know Allison is easy on the eyes, but she was also one hell of a track athlete. Who knew?

Stokke set a record at Cal during her freshman season and was named an All-American her final year. She also came close to qualifying for a pair of Olympics after graduating.

Oh yeah, she also nearly broke the internet back in 2007 as a high school phenom when a couple pictures from one of her meets went mega-viral. Gross. She was 17, weirdos. What are we doing here?

Things apparently got so bad that she had to hire a media consultant. A media consultant … at 17! Different worlds.

Anyway, Stokke and Puma Rickie Fowler met in 2017 and tied the knot a few years later — which is right around the time Fowler just sort of disappeared.

Remember, this is a former top-10 player in the WORLD who fell outside the top 200 and has only competed in three majors since 2020.

But our man is BACK, and he deserves all of it. So does Allison Stokke, who obviously got the internet buzzing after Thursday’s performance.

Buckle up, folks. Big weekend ahead.

@Babchik @EvCoRadio @MadDogRadio I'm shocked all this talk about Rickie Fowler that @Babchik hasn't mentioned his wife. Allison Stokke aka pole vault girl that almost broke the internet pic.twitter.com/WuEyDhTCGC — Scott Johnston (@therealscottyj) June 16, 2023