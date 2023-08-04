This Is Becoming A Trend: Reds Manager David Bell Gets Tossed, Loses It

Videos by OutKick

If it aint broke don’t fix it.

Isn’t that what we’ve been told throughout history time and time again?

Well, let’s do the sports version of that: Whatever you’re doing, do it as long as possible.

That’s not only for the red hot Cincinnati Reds players, but also their manager, David Bell.

Last night, Bell had an epic meltdown and ejection from the game when he came out to argue balls and strikes with the home plate umpire. It took less than half a second before Bell was initially tossed. He then took off his hat multiple times and even ran around one of the other umpires to get back in the face of the home plate umpire

Enjoy:

Reds manager David Bell has been ejected in the third inning at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/lZVAFov53a — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) August 4, 2023

Bell lost it after Reds starting pitcher Luke Weaver walked FOUR BATTERS in the third inning. It’s understandable why Bell would want to call out the umpire over his strike zone, the only thing is – the ump was right, something that the Reds broadcasters acknowledged.

As for Bell, it’s his second ejection in just a few weeks over balls and strikes. He had this unreal moment against the Brewers where he did the ultimate no-no of drawing the additional home plate around the physical one.

As frustration builds, David Bell has been ejected in Cincinnati!



It was the 25th ejection of his career. @Reds pic.twitter.com/24jHBV8FJd — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) July 16, 2023

DAVID BELL IS ROLLING WITH EJECTIONS

Bell has now racked up 26 career ejections in just 5 years as a manager. Which is phenomenal.

David Bell has been ejected 26 times in his managerial career. He has been a manager for 5 seasons.

Dusty Baker has been ejected 26 times in his managerial career. He has been a manager for 26 seasons. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 4, 2023

Bell’s passion is clearly resonating with his players who continue to ball out. It was only a few months ago where the team could only bring in 7,000-8,000 fans a night because of their poor play. Now? They find themselves at 59-52 and just a 0.5 game out of first place.

Of course, that’s because of an unbelievable performance by rookie Elly De La Cruz, and veteran Joey Votto… but now we must include David Bell in that as well!