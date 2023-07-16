Cincinnati Reds Manager David Bell Goes OFF On Umpire In Potential MLB ‘Ejection Of The Year’

Videos by OutKick

If robot umpires eventually take over Major League Baseball, manager ejections go away. That might be the worst potential implication. But right now, the MLB still has human umpires. And Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell lasted less than two innings before losing it on one.

The early strike zone in the Reds-Brewers Sunday afternoon tilt is questionable, at best. Home plate umpire Edwin Jimenez has a BIG zone, to put it mildly.

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell went off on MLB umpire Edwin Jimenez following a strike-three call. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Following the strikeout of Reds hitter Spencer Steer, David Bell decided to call out Jimenez in an epic display following his ejection.

Granted, the strikeout pitch to Steer was a strike. But Steer didn’t like it and Bell defended his player. Plus, the reaction probably had something to do with the extended Reds hitting slump and perhaps some previous calls from the game.

For example, a first-inning strike to Jake Fraley that struck him out.

MLB Gameday shows that Cincinnati Reds hitter Jake Fraley got rung up on a pitch outside the strike zone. (Screenshot: MLB.com)

So, when Steer questioned his strikeout pitch, Bell immediately burst onto the field.

Arguing balls and strikes draws an immediate ejection, so Jimenez tossed Bell quickly.

But Bell didn’t head back to the dugout. No, instead he decided draw a line near home plate to show Jimenez where he thought the pitch crossed.

Still not done, Bell attempted to run away from another umpire who got in between Bell and Jimenez to continue to shout at Jimenez.

As frustration builds, David Bell has been ejected in Cincinnati!



It was the 25th ejection of his career. @Reds pic.twitter.com/24jHBV8FJd — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) July 16, 2023

David Bell Ejected! pic.twitter.com/A1XLkIe2Wz — Troy (50-43) De La Cruz Enthusiast (@Troy2476) July 16, 2023

David Bell had seen enough pic.twitter.com/AMGX98BgOS — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) July 16, 2023

Drawing a line in the dirt is great. Bouncing around another umpire to continue to yell at the home plate umpire just adds to it.

There have been some good ejections this year. Even in the minor leagues.

But Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell just threw his hat in the ring for a potential MLB “ejection of the year.”