Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross Goes OFF On Umpire, Delivers Epic One-Liner, Gets Tossed During First Inning

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross did not appreciate home plate umpire Alex MacKay’s strike zone Sunday in the Bronx.

And it didn’t take long for Ross to lose it, either. With the Cubs taking on the New York Yankees in an afternoon tilt, MacKay tossed Ross for arguing balls and strikes … in the first inning.

The Cubs first batter of the game, Mike Tauchman, struck out swinging. According to MLB.com’s Gameday tracker, the second called strike was not inside the strike zone.

The Cubs went one-two-three in the first, though that strike on Tauchman appears to be the only debatable call.

So, the Yankees then came to bat. But before their first hitter even stepped into the batter’s box, MacKay called a pitch clock violation on Cubs’ starter Kyle Hendricks.

To this point, it’s unclear what caused the violation. But it appears Ross did not like the call.

Torres eventually singled to start the Yankees’ first inning.

Then, Giancarlo Stanton came to the plate. Hendricks started Stanton with two sinkers, both missing the plate. Gameday agreed with MacKay’s calls on those pitches.

But David Ross, likely still upset about the pitch clock violation, already had enough. He yelled from the dugout and MacKay tossed him.

Arguing balls and strikes triggers an automatic ejection, so Ross’ comments must have been in regard to the strike zone.

Following his ejection, Chicago Cubs manager David Ross dropped an epic one-liner on home plate umpire Alex MacKay

After getting the boot, Ross came out to continue the argument. And he delivered one hell of a line.

Oof. Tough to come back from that one for MacKay.

Home plate umpire Alex MacKay ejects Chicago Cubs manager David Ross from Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees in the first inning. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

If David Ross just wanted to start his own All-Star Break early, mission accomplished.

The game barely started before his afternoon ended.