Battle Between Brewers’ Scoreboard And Elly De La Cruz Continues

The Elly De La Cruz show rolled into Milwaukee to face the Brewers this week, and as always, it’s been highly entertaining.

De La Cruz has invigorated the Cincinnati Reds since being called up, with an extraordinarily rare combination of power and speed.

On Monday, he launched what appeared to be yet another home run, only to see Brewers outfielder Joey Wiemer rob it.

The Brewers’ scoreboard operator took the opportunity to troll him during his next at bat, putting up “Almost hit a home run in the first inning … but didn’t,” in his player trivia section.

In response, he launched a massive, 456-foot home run.

The two teams continued their series on Wednesday, and after getting absolutely wrecked by the 21-year-old, the Brewers’ scoreboard operator wasn’t taking any chances.

During his second at bat, the player trivia section read “Still nothing from the scoreboard crew but thanks for checking.”

Outstanding.

Elly De La Cruz-Brewers Trolling Is Fun To Watch

Lighthearted trolling between players and/or teams is always fun.

And there’s a big difference between the Brewers scoreboard antics and what the San Diego Padres did with Clayton Kershaw.

De La Cruz has set the league on fire since arriving, with record breaking throws, exceptional exit velocities and mammoth home runs.

The Reds and Brewers are expected to battle for an NL Central title down the stretch, and potentially for years to come. With De La Cruz and his all-world talent set to be the face of the franchise for years to come, it’s probably wise for the scoreboard operator to avoid poking the bear too much.

Clearly he figured that out pretty quickly.