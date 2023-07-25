Brewers Troll Elly De La Cruz With Scoreboard Words While EDLC Trolls Back With Mammoth Action

Videos by OutKick
Mess with Elly De La Cruz once and you’ll pay for it two wags of a baseball bat later.
MLB clubs are learning not to poke the bear, if the bear’s De La Cruz, the hard way.
On Monday, the electric Cincinnati Reds shortstop made the Milwaukee Brewers’ scoreboard operator pay after trolling De La Cruz for a stolen homer in his first at-bat.
As De La Cruz stepped up to the plate in the third inning, the scoreboard at American Family Field read, “Almost hit a home run in the first inning … but didn’t.”
EDLC got his payback with a two-run homer that sailed a ridiculous 456 feet down the middle.
WATCH:
That ball stood no chance and the Reds took the lead, 2-1.
De La Cruz almost went yard in the first inning of Monday’s game but was robbed by center fielder Joey Wiemer.
Elly De La Cruz hasn’t made a team look this silly since he took on the Nationals and homered after an ump asked him to remove a cover on his bat.
The cover was completely legal but the Nats and ump chose to act fishy about it. De La Cruz made them pay with a 455-foot bomb.
EDLC is a machine!
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok