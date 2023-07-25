Brewers Troll Elly De La Cruz With Scoreboard Words While EDLC Trolls Back With Mammoth Action

Videos by OutKick

Mess with Elly De La Cruz once and you’ll pay for it two wags of a baseball bat later.

MLB clubs are learning not to poke the bear, if the bear’s De La Cruz, the hard way.

On Monday, the electric Cincinnati Reds shortstop made the Milwaukee Brewers’ scoreboard operator pay after trolling De La Cruz for a stolen homer in his first at-bat.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 24: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field on July 24, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As De La Cruz stepped up to the plate in the third inning, the scoreboard at American Family Field read, “Almost hit a home run in the first inning … but didn’t.”

EDLC got his payback with a two-run homer that sailed a ridiculous 456 feet down the middle.

WATCH:

There isn’t a single angle that Elly De La Cruz doesn’t look insanely cool from pic.twitter.com/yPwbkG8vhU — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 25, 2023

ELLY DE LA CRUZ HIT IT 456 FEET OVER EVERYTHING‼️



(via @Reds)pic.twitter.com/Qg0JjdkFNc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 25, 2023

That ball stood no chance and the Reds took the lead, 2-1.

De La Cruz almost went yard in the first inning of Monday’s game but was robbed by center fielder Joey Wiemer.

Joey Wiemer robs Elly De La Cruz of a homer! 🆙



(via @BallySportWI)pic.twitter.com/WhvNde4NlG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 25, 2023

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 24: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds runs the bases following a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at American Family Field on July 24, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Elly De La Cruz hasn’t made a team look this silly since he took on the Nationals and homered after an ump asked him to remove a cover on his bat.

The cover was completely legal but the Nats and ump chose to act fishy about it. De La Cruz made them pay with a 455-foot bomb.

EDLC is a machine!

Davey Martinez had the umpires examine Elly De La Cruz's bat before his at-bat in the second inning



He was told to remove the knob handle from his bat but was eventually allowed to put it back on after it was checked pic.twitter.com/3WXfR8aEtt — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 6, 2023

111.6 MPH

455 FEET



ELLY DE LA CRUZ IS GOOD AT BASEBALL pic.twitter.com/OV9D3jzccx — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 6, 2023