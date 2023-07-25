Brewers Troll Elly De La Cruz With Scoreboard Words While EDLC Trolls Back With Mammoth Action

Mess with Elly De La Cruz once and you’ll pay for it two wags of a baseball bat later.

MLB clubs are learning not to poke the bear, if the bear’s De La Cruz, the hard way.

On Monday, the electric Cincinnati Reds shortstop made the Milwaukee Brewers’ scoreboard operator pay after trolling De La Cruz for a stolen homer in his first at-bat.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 24: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the third inning at American Family Field on July 24, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

As De La Cruz stepped up to the plate in the third inning, the scoreboard at American Family Field read, “Almost hit a home run in the first inning … but didn’t.”

EDLC got his payback with a two-run homer that sailed a ridiculous 456 feet down the middle.

That ball stood no chance and the Reds took the lead, 2-1.

De La Cruz almost went yard in the first inning of Monday’s game but was robbed by center fielder Joey Wiemer.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 24: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds runs the bases following a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at American Family Field on July 24, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Elly De La Cruz hasn’t made a team look this silly since he took on the Nationals and homered after an ump asked him to remove a cover on his bat.

The cover was completely legal but the Nats and ump chose to act fishy about it. De La Cruz made them pay with a 455-foot bomb.

EDLC is a machine!

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

