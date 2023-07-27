Joey Votto Rips Epic Promo Rant About Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo

Videos by OutKick

Whenever Joey Votto eventually retires, he doesn’t have to worry about his future. No, Votto won’t be like other former players traveling from small cities to small cities signing autographs at $75 a baseball. Rather, Votto should feel very content knowing that he 100% can have a career in the WWE.

On Wednesday, the 6x All-Star Cincinnati Reds first baseman went absolutely off on Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo in a promo that even The Rock would be jealous of. Seriously, if you just played the audio without knowing who it was – it could be something that Stone Cold Steve Austin said.

VOTTO WENT OFF ON MAD DOG RUSSO IN HILARIOUS FORM

It all started when Mad Dog Russo called both Votto and Los Angeles Dodgers journeyman pitchman Zach Greinkie “Hall of very good players,” when discussing their Hall of Fame chances.

During his appearance on Russo’s MLB Network show, Votto wanted to let the longtime sports radio host know that he didn’t think it was too funny.

“I know what you’re doin… You’re looking down on us. A couple small-market, Midwest ball players, just because we’re not big city just like you, Mr. New York City, SiriusXM radio star, Mr. national television, ESPN star, with your Fifth Avenue ties and your crisp pocket squares, your tailored suits and your polished shoes. And your hair! Your perfectly coiffed, Broadway hair. Must be nice to sit atop that Madison Avenue ivory tower, looking down on us with those luscious locks… You should be ashamed of yourself! You’re a disgrace!” Votto said in perfect troll-like demeanor.

THE REDS ARE ROLLING LATELY

What makes Votto’s promo so perfect is that it has a sense of truth to it. When there’s some semblance of realness it makes the subject sit back and go “Damn… he does have a point.” It’s a playful burn but also proves that Votto isn’t playing around when it comes to what he’s been able to do on the playing field throughout his 17 year career that in addition to being an All-Star includes an MVP, Gold Glove as well as a .296 career BA.

As a lifelong New Yorker myself, I guarantee you that Mad Dog has some bias to him, it’s what we do here in NYC. New York sets the standard for the rest of the country to follow, or at least we used to. It’s been decades since NYC has been a central hub for the sports world, which was exactly Votto’s point.

I’m sure if I ask the average sports fan about the Cincinnati Reds that they would have zero idea how good they are this year. At 56-48, the Reds are just 1.5 games out of first place behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. That’s thanks to players like Elly De La Cruz and also Joey Votto… something that even Mad Dog Russo might not realize.