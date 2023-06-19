Joey Votto Posts Picture Driving Bus, Apparently Hinting To Imminent Return For Red-Hot Cincinnati Reds

Videos by OutKick

The Cincinnati Reds, inexplicably, are Major League Baseball’s hottest team. They’re on an eight-game winning streak, the longest current streak in the league. And, they appear to be getting future Hall of Famer Joey Votto back soon.

On Saturday, Votto posted several pictures — and a video — to his Instagram, showing him driving a bus.

He followed those posts on Sunday with a picture of himself in a red suit sitting in the Reds dugout with a caption that simply reads “soon.”

Joey Votto returning to Cincinnati Reds this week?

Votto has not played at all this season following offseason surgery. He’s been rehabbing for the Reds Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats.

Votta has struggled during his minor league assignment. The 17-year-MLB veteran is hitting just .173 in 22 games in Louisville.

He also struggled for the Reds last season — batting just .205 across 95 games — but posted a solid 2021 in which he hit 36 home runs.

The question is how much will Votto play in his return? The team already has a crowded infield with young players getting more and more playing time.

Joey Votto is a fan-favorite for the Cincinnati Reds. They hope to see him back on the field very soon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Second-year player Spencer Steer has spent most of his time at first base — Votto’s position — and is hitting .277 with 10 home runs.

Regardless, Votto brings a presence to the team. And, he’s been in the Cincinnati organization for over 20 years and the team has not won a single playoff series in that time.

If he only needs to be a part-time player for a team that has sudden playoff hopes, he probably wouldn’t mind that.

Either way, Joey Votto is a content-machine and there’s no question getting him back to the big leagues is a win for everyone.

UPDATE: The Cincinnati Reds announced Joey Votto to return to the starting lineup Monday night.