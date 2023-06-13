Cincinnati Reds Rookie Reliever Delivers Awesome Postgame Interview After Recording Save In MLB Debut

Videos by OutKick

The Cincinnati Reds are quickly becoming one of the most entertaining teams in Major League Baseball. They recently called up superstar prospect Elly De La Cruz. And, they’re led by a young core of entertaining and exciting players.

One of the more recent additions is relief pitcher Ricky Karcher. Now in his sixth year in the Reds system, Cincinnati called him up to the big leagues for the first time on Friday.

He struggled in AAA this season, posting an ERA over 9.00. However, injuries hit the Reds bullpen and they needed another arm.

Karcher did not enter a game over the weekend. But the team needed him on Monday night to close a game against the Royals that went to extra innings.

After the Reds scored a run in the top of the tenth, they needed to shut down Kansas City to claim victory.

Enter: Ricky Karcher for his Major League debut.

Pitcher Ricky Karcher of the Cincinnati Reds is congratulated by Elly De La Cruz after defeating the Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the 10th inning in his MLB debut during the game at Kauffman Stadium on June 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Ricky Karcher shuts down Royals to earn first career save in MLB debut with Cincinnati Reds

Karcher walked the leadoff hitter, Bobby Witt Jr., to give the Royals runners on first and second. Then he retired the next three hitters to end the game.

After the win, Karcher did an on-field interview with Reds reporter Jim Day. And the emotions were running high.

“It’s like a movie, bro, it doesn’t even feel real, man,” Karcher responded to Day’s question about how he was feeling. “It’s incredible. Holy shit.”

“Alright, live TV we’re good,” Day responded with a laugh. “We’re on cable.”

Day powered through Karcher’s s-bomb and asked him how he managed to get out of the jam to win the game. And before Karcher could really get going, teammates doused him with a Gatorade bath.

"It's like a movie. It doesn't even feel real."



Bet the Gatorade bath felt real 🤣



#ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/pjba62q07E — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 13, 2023

It’s cool to see athletes show legitimate emotions. Clearly, Karcher said exactly what he was thinking and feeling in that moment.

And, fans want more of that. Not less.

Big props to Ricky Karcher for getting his first career MLB save.

Bigger props for delivering a memorable postgame interview.