Cincinnati Legend Elly De La Cruz Rocks ‘Bratz’ Shirt While Smoking Cigar At Upscale Steakhouse After First Reds Homer

Just two games into his Major League Baseball career, Elly De La Cruz is already a Cincinnati Reds legend. OK, that’s a little bit of hyperbole. But the hype is indeed real.

De La Cruz hit a moonshot home run in his first at-bat on Wednesday night against the Dodgers, the first of his big-league career. He followed that with a triple in his second at-bat, recording the fastest home-to-third-base time in the majors this season.

Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds reacts after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

He hits for power, average and can flat-out RUN. The Reds broadcast consistently refers to him as baseball’s “unicorn.” And, that’s unfair.

I’d take De LA Cruz over a unicorn every day of the week.

Thankfully for De La Cruz, a Cincinnati high school football player caught his first career home run ball and returned it in exchange for a meet-and-greet for himself and his friends. OutKick’s Mark Harris covered that cool story here.

Elly De La Cruz celebrates first career MLB dinger in iconic fashion

But after the game, De La Cruz hit the town to celebrate. He joined another Cincinnati legend: Jeff Ruby.

According to his IMDB page (!!), “Jeff Ruby is one of the most recognizable and iconic restaurateurs in the industry, serving everyone from Prime Ministers, Presidents, and celebrities to countless steak and fine dining connoisseurs.”

So, of course, De La Cruz had to hit one of his iconic spots to celebrate. And he did so in the most Elly De La Cruz way possible: by rocking a Jade from “Bratz” shirt and holding an expensive cigar.

Congratulations and welcome to ⁦@TheRealJeffRuby⁩ Steakhouse Cincinnati.Thanks for celebrating with our team! Enjoy our cigar 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/EyI0K9JKo5 — Jeff Ruby (@TheRealJeffRuby) June 8, 2023

Look, play on the field ultimately determines legendary status. But this doesn’t hurt.

The good news for Reds fans is that they have a generational talent on the field. Their young roster is producing and the team is actually competing for a playoff spot.

The bad news? It means Bob and Phil Castellini get to feel like they’ve done a good job. And that’s too bad, because they haven’t.

Reds fans can’t let them forget about their failures.

Keep pushing, Reds Country: #SellTheTeamBob