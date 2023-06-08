Elly De La Cruz Gets First HR Ball Back In Exchange For Awesome Photo

Videos by OutKick

Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz made his presence felt in a major way on Wednesday night by sending his first big league home run into orbit. The 21-year-old turned on a pitch and nearly sent the baseball out of the ballpark.

De La Cruz made his MLB debut the day prior picking up his first career hit in the form of a double, but the no-doubt home run certainly had a different feel to it.

OH MY GOD ELLY DE LA CRUZ pic.twitter.com/QcZnbJh6b2 — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) June 7, 2023

One lucky fan sitting in the outfield seats was able to snag De La Cruz’s home run ball. After the adrenaline cooled off for both De La Cruz and the fan, they were able to link up after the game and meet one another.

De La Cruz understandably wanted his first home run ball, and lucky enough for him, the young fan seems like a good dude that wanted to do the right thing as well.

Can confirm that Elly De La Cruz’s home run ball is back in the rookie’s locker.



Alex French is the lucky fan who caught the 458 ft @ellylacocoa18 bomb. He said, “I just want to do the right thing. I want him to have it.”



French plays linebacker for @MoellerFootball. pic.twitter.com/A3prdvbbUn — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) June 8, 2023

While plenty of folks out there that were able to snag a baseball that may end up going way up in value over the years would hold onto it or ask De La Cruz for something ridiculous in exchange, French doesn’t roll like that.

French and his friends who were at the game got to pose for an awesome photo with the young star and Elly De La Cruz got the home run ball in return.

First home run ball ✔️ pic.twitter.com/KnrzWABABS — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 8, 2023

The Reds ended up beating the Dodgers 9-8 on Wednesday night courtesy of a walk-off single from Matt Mclain in the bottom of the ninth. Talk about a fun night at the ballpark in Cincinnati.

The surprising Reds sit just five games back of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 62 games into the regular season.