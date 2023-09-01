Rachel Bush Swims, Twerks & Tests The Limits Of Her Bikini Top In Her Zakynthos Vacation Recap

Videos by OutKick

Rachel Bush seems to be more active of Instagram as of late and you’re definitely not going to be hearing any complaints about that.

Her increase in output lately has been focused on documenting her several offseason vacations, which as any football fan knows, is a vital part of the WAG playbook.

Rachel’s offseason of content started at the end of March in Cabo. She followed that trip up with an absolute clinic during a dominant performance in Hawaii.

Rachel Bush and Jordan Poyer attend Tao X Maxim Big Game Party. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for unKommon events)

Thrown into the middle of the vacation dumps was an outdoor workout in parts unknown that just so happened to have lined up perfectly with National Hot Dog Day. Did she it plan it that way? It’s hard to tell.

Rachel’s trip to Switzerland last week appeared at the time as if it was going to be her final offseason destination. It looked as if she was putting the final touches on her tan before heading to Buffalo for a long fall/winter.

That was not the case. It turns out there was another stop before she headed home and started gearing up for start of the Bills regular season.

What is likely the final vacation content dump of the offseason for Rachel comes from Zakynthos, a Greek island in the Ionian Sea.

Did she save the best for last? Some might argue that. She went for a swim in a bikini top that was hanging on for dear life and got in some twerking with her sister to round out the trip.

Rachel Bush Is Ready For The Start Of The Regular Season

That’s capping off a summer with a strong performance. Rachel’s well rested and tanned for what promises to be a long season for the Bills.

We’re at the point now, with the preseason behind us, that there isn’t much left to do. The work has been put in and it was either good enough or it wasn’t.

There’s not a lot that can be done at this point except turn your focus to the Week 1 opponent. The Bills face the Jets on Monday Night Football to open their season.

Aaron Rodgers making his regular season debut for his new team right out of the gate. MetLife Stadium is going to be rocking.

Tighten those chin straps. We know Rachel Bush will be ready, hopefully the rest of the team is ready to hit the ground running as well.