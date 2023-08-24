Rachel Bush Tans In Switzerland In A String Bikini Prior To Start Of Buffalo Bills Season

Videos by OutKick

The San Francisco 49ers WAGs aren’t the only ones getting in a last-minute trip and making the necessary adjustment prior to the start of the regular season. Rachel Bush, a WAG veteran and an elite Instagram model, is also preparing for a long Buffalo Bills season.

Rachel’s out in Switzerland making sure her tan is on point prior to her seventh season in Buffalo. It comes on the heels of an offseason where she’s put in a ton of work to ensure that the tan doesn’t fade while the Bills make another playoff run.

Switzerland is an interesting choice for a trip as the season approaches, but it comes highly recommended from Rachel, “This place is an absolute dream. I knew I would love Switzerland but it’s even more beautiful in person.”

Rachel Bush Isn’t Out Here Making Any Rookie Mistakes

The official stamp of approval from Rachel Bush can go a long way for the central European country as future WAGs trips are planned. For the record her tan looks ready to do battle against the long Buffalo winter.

The expectations for the Bills this season are sky high, as they should be. They’ve been in the mix at the top of the AFC for the last few seasons and that means there’s a ton of football to prepare for.

The players put in the work to ready themselves for a deep playoff run and so do those who support them. Rachel knows a late August trip can go a long way.

Sure there will be some refreshers throughout the season in Miami, but she looks more than ready to tackle another long NFL season.

Bills Mafia has a lot to look forward to this season. They have a ton of talent again and bringing back Jordan Poyer – and Rachel for that matter – was a great move as they look to finally get over the hump and sit atop the AFC.

The rest of the league is going to have their hands full keeping up with Buffalo this season, both on and off the field.