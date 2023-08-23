Elite NFL WAG Claire Kittle Goes On A Girls Trip With 49ers Pals To End Summer

Videos by OutKick

The NFL season is right around the corner, which means play time is just about over and the work grind is about to begin. That’s for everyone, by the way. Players, coaches, WAGs and their leader — Claire Kittle.

But alas, the bell hasn’t rung just yet. We still have a little fun in the sun left with kickoff two weeks away. So, what should you do?

Hit up Turks and Caicos with the ladies and paint the town red, of course!

George Kittle’s wife, Claire Kittle, is a trend setter

Beautiful. Not the picture — the message, you animals.

You have to enjoy the little things in life, as George Kittle’s wife, Claire, so perfectly writes. Hang with your buddies, take the trip, make the memories.

The NFL WAG life ain’t all rainbows and roses. It’s tough. You’re traveling all the time, your husbands are gone for days on end, and the talking heads can sometimes say mean things about them.

That’s why the WAG crew — especially the San Francisco 49ers ladies — have to stick together. And they do!

Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, who is also featured plenty in the above content dump, are some of the best in the business. They hang all the time and know how to pump out elite content on Instagram.

On the NFL WAG Power Rankings scale, those two are very much near the top. Hell, all the 49ers girls are. Don’t forget, Olivia Culpo is the Queen Bee, and she’s the newest addition.

She joined the above crew last fall when Christian McCaffrey was traded out west and she’s been an integral player ever since.

Anyway, glad to see the ladies enjoyed one last trip before the work grind begins. Now it’s time to play ball.