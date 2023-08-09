Rachel Bush, Dubbed ‘Hottest Wife In The NFL,’ Goes For A Swim

Videos by OutKick

Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and noted OutKick fan, isn’t ready to jump back into the season quite yet.

Dubbed the ‘hottest wife in the NFL,’ Bush returned to social media this week to catch fans up on what appears to have been a big summer.

The TikTok star fired off a couple bangers recapping the month of July, which included a trip to the gun range and a dive into the clear blue ocean.

And if those two things don’t spell F.U.N., I don’t know what does!

Rachel Bush returns to social media with a bang

Welcome back to the internet, Rachel Bush! It’s been far too long.

OutKick’s No. 1 NFL WAG — and it’s not particularly close, if we’re being honest — went on a bit of a social media hiatus this summer to do a little reset. Everyone needs to get away, especially NFL wives who grind from September through February.

This year was no different for Bush, and the offseason was even more stressful because rumors swirled about Jordan Poyer’s next team. The star safety was a free agent in March, and there was serious buzz that he could come down to Miami before ultimately returning to the Bills.

As a Dolphins fan myself, that was a gut-punch. Feel like Rachel Bush would’ve been the perfect fit down here, while Poyer would’ve been a star in Vic Fangio’s defense.

Oh well. As a fan of Bill Mafia, I was happy to see him return to upstate New York. Good folks up there, and if we can’t have Rachel Bush, I’m glad they get her.

Anyway, hopefully we’ll be seeing more of Rachel now that we’re into the preseason. Everyone needs some good practice reps with the real stuff right around the corner.